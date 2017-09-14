From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 10/ 1/2017

18th World Veg Festival - San Francisco Date Sunday October 01 Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details San Francisco County Fair Building

9th Ave & Lincoln Ave in Golden Gate Park

San Francisco, CA 94122 Event Type Party/Street Party Organizer/Author SF Veg Society



$5-$10. Come to the 18th World Veg Festival in SF Golden Gate Park! Sun Oct 1, 2017. Listen to expert speakers, watch plant-based cooking demos, try delicious vegan foods and products, and be inspired about the benefits of vegan, plant-based lifestyle for healthy, ethical, and sustainable living. From 10am to 6:00pm there will be fun, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family, including a children's play area! $10 general admission. $5 students w/ ID, seniors 62+, and youth under 18. Free for children under 12 yrs. Tickets sold at door and on Eventbrite.Below are some of the speakers and title of presentations. Full schedule at http://www.worldvegfestival.com Greg Rohrbach, SF Veg Society President - Intro to SFVSViaja Priyanka Improve Your FMC: Focus, Memory & CreativitySid Garza Raising Healthy & Happy Vegan ChildrenWill Tuttle Healing Our World: A Deeper Look at FoodSteve Blake How To Improve Memory: Results From Our Clinical TrialOcean Robbins The New Food RevolutionAndy Mars Raising a Vegan GenerationKevin Danaher Climate Chaos & the Food RevolutionChef AJ EAT UP, SLIM DOWN: Healthy Vegan Weight LossKristie Middleton MeatLess: Transform the Way You Eat and Live-One Meal at a TimeClifton Roberts The Humane PartySonya Looney Plant-Based Path of a World Champion Mountain BikerJeff Stanford Running a Sustainable Business as a Mindset for Personal GrowthCatherine Blake The Maui Light DietVegan Cooking and Food Demos:Patricia Allen Koot Vegan Harvest Dinner FavoritesLisa Books-Williams No oil, No Sugar Squash Muffins, Soup & HummusShanta Daal Chowder with Salsa & CornRichgail Enriquez Filipino Cooking, Vegan-StyleJillian Love Liquid Nourishment, Superfuel for Extraordinary HumansTimaree Hagenburger Microbiome: Feeding the Community Within$5-$10.

