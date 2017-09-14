top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation
18th World Veg Festival - San Francisco
Date Sunday October 01
Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco County Fair Building
9th Ave & Lincoln Ave in Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA 94122
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSF Veg Society
Come to the 18th World Veg Festival in SF Golden Gate Park! Sun Oct 1, 2017. Listen to expert speakers, watch plant-based cooking demos, try delicious vegan foods and products, and be inspired about the benefits of vegan, plant-based lifestyle for healthy, ethical, and sustainable living. From 10am to 6:00pm there will be fun, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family, including a children's play area! $10 general admission. $5 students w/ ID, seniors 62+, and youth under 18. Free for children under 12 yrs. Tickets sold at door and on Eventbrite.

Below are some of the speakers and title of presentations. Full schedule at http://www.worldvegfestival.com

Greg Rohrbach, SF Veg Society President - Intro to SFVS
Viaja Priyanka Improve Your FMC: Focus, Memory & Creativity
Sid Garza Raising Healthy & Happy Vegan Children
Will Tuttle Healing Our World: A Deeper Look at Food
Steve Blake How To Improve Memory: Results From Our Clinical Trial
Ocean Robbins The New Food Revolution
Andy Mars Raising a Vegan Generation
Kevin Danaher Climate Chaos & the Food Revolution
Chef AJ EAT UP, SLIM DOWN: Healthy Vegan Weight Loss
Kristie Middleton MeatLess: Transform the Way You Eat and Live-One Meal at a Time
Clifton Roberts The Humane Party
Sonya Looney Plant-Based Path of a World Champion Mountain Biker
Jeff Stanford Running a Sustainable Business as a Mindset for Personal Growth
Catherine Blake The Maui Light Diet
Vegan Cooking and Food Demos:
Patricia Allen Koot Vegan Harvest Dinner Favorites
Lisa Books-Williams No oil, No Sugar Squash Muffins, Soup & Hummus
Shanta Daal Chowder with Salsa & Corn
Richgail Enriquez Filipino Cooking, Vegan-Style
Jillian Love Liquid Nourishment, Superfuel for Extraordinary Humans
Timaree Hagenburger Microbiome: Feeding the Community Within

$5-$10.
For more event information:
http://www.worldvegfestival.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 14th, 2017 7:09 PM
