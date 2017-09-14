top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 9/17/2017
HNU/TAP Best Practices for Urban Teachers Series
Date Sunday September 17
Time 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Geoffrey's Inner Circle
410 14th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHoly Names Univ Teacher Apprenticeship Pgm
The Holy Names University Teacher Apprenticeship Program offers a series of public events focused on the theme of "Best Practices For Urban Teachers." On Sunday, September 17th at 3pm the second of its three part series, Dr. Kitty Kelly Epstein will discuss and provide her insights on "Teacher Activism During Neo-Liberal Times: Navigating the System to Save Public Schools." Dr. Epstein is a professor, author, speaker, and radio producer who served as Education Director for Mayor Ronald Dellums and has spoken around the world about creating effective education programs that serve disenfranchised high school youth.

Dezie Woods Jones, BWOPA State President and former Oakland Vice Mayor, will facilitate a discussion. The event, which is presented in partnership with The Teacher Diversity Project, will take place at Geoffrey's Inner Circle, at 410 14th Street in Oakland.

Armand Carr from KBLX 102.9 FM and founder of the nonprofit All Tied Up will serve as the event emcee for this free gathering of educators, activists and community leaders.

A social hour including a catered reception, live music and networking will kick-off the event.

Free
For more event information:
http://lajonesmedia.com/community-services...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 14th, 2017 6:50 PM
Add Your Comments
