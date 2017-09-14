top
View other events for the week of 9/21/2017
Screening: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy
Date Thursday September 21
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Democratic Party Central Committee Headquarters
740 Front St, #165
Santa Cruz, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorPeoples' Democratic Party of Santa Cruz County
When Donald Trump said, "This election is rigged", he was right. Republicans helped rig it. Rolling Stone investigative reporter Greg Palast takes a deep dive into the Republicans' dark operation, Crosscheck, designed to steal a million votes in the 2016 election and beyond. Crosscheck is controlled by Republican Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State who claims his computer program has identified 7.2 million people in 29 states who may have voted twice in the same election--a felony crime. The catch? Most of these "suspects" are minorities -- in other words, mainly Democratic voters. Other Republican states have used the Crosscheck list to purge voters, claiming that they are the same people registered in 2 states even when the matched voters have different middle names. Yet the lists and the evidence remain "confidential."

Greg Palast and his investigative partner Leni Badpenny do what it takes to get their hands on the data, analyzing it to find the names of nearly one million Americans about to lose their vote by November 2016.They hunt down and confront Kobach.

Movie run time: 2 hours.

Discussion after the movie: 30 minutes.

Free admission.

Hosted by Peoples' Democratic Club (PDC) of Santa Cruz County and Democracy for America (DFA).

Movie preview trailer: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5347158/videoplayer/vi3096622617?ref_=tt_pv_vi_aiv_1
sm_screenshot_from_2017-09-12_11_58_57.jpg
original image (1682x897)
For more event information:
http://tinyurl.com/PDC-movie-best-democracy
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 14th, 2017 12:41 PM
