From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/21/2017

Screening: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy Date Thursday September 21 Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Democratic Party Central Committee Headquarters

740 Front St, #165

Santa Cruz, CA Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Peoples' Democratic Party of Santa Cruz County



Greg Palast and his investigative partner Leni Badpenny do what it takes to get their hands on the data, analyzing it to find the names of nearly one million Americans about to lose their vote by November 2016.They hunt down and confront Kobach.



Movie run time: 2 hours.



Discussion after the movie: 30 minutes.



Free admission.



Hosted by Peoples' Democratic Club (PDC) of Santa Cruz County and Democracy for America (DFA).



