Thursday Sep 14th, 2017 9:10 AM At a report on the crisis at the Bay Area Air Quaility Management District, panelists including Dr. Larry Rose former Cal-OSHA Medical Director reported that the district refuses to properly monitor the refineries of pollution discharges and also retaliates against engineers who question Chevron and the other polluters measurement of pollution. The agency executives who act as shills for the refinery bosses have bullied, harassed and terminated two whistleblowers Michael Bachmann and Sarah Steele who were responsible for protecting pollution control documents. None of the members of the Board of Directors of BAAQMD have called for an independent investigation and prosecution by the Attorney General Xavier Becerra despite the criminal cover-up by BAAQMD executives.

Dr. Larry Rose who is the former Cal-OSHA medical director talks about the failure of the agency to independently monitor releases by the Chevron refinery and other polluters. He also reports that the agency is refusing to do full monitoring of the pollutants despite the fact that the technology exists to carry out such monitoring. He reports on how BAAQMD executives retaliate against engineers who ask tom many questions that might expose or challenge the corporations that they are supposed to regulate. Finally he looks at Governor Brown's AB 398 and how it prevents and limits regional agencies such as the BAAQMD from imposing more severe pollution controls benefiting the polluters. Also Steve Ingraham who was a founder of the West Berkley Alliance For Clean Air & Jobs also reports on the refusal of the agency executives to protect the air.

These presentations were part of a forum on the role of the BAAAMD and the retaliation against whistleblowers Michael Bachmann and Sarah Steele who were fired after exposing the illegal destruction of pollution control documents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TkxcCZtHQQ

https://youtu.be/QuMHn1FqDAE

http://www.dailycal.org/2017/02/22/whistleblowers-file-claim-bay-area-air-quality-management-district/

http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/02/22/whistleblowers-mystery-file-cabinet-dumped-boxes-of-pollution-records-part-of-air-regulators-document-destruction/

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Ex-air-quality-workers-say-district-illegally-10949383.php

http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/02/22/former-bay-area-air-quality-agency-workers-file-whistleblower-claim/

http://www.berkeleycitizen.org/Pacific%20Steel/pacific8.htm

http://www.upwa.info

The corrupt executives of the Bay Area Air Quality Control Management District say that they cannot record and monitor the toxins released during fires at refineries like at Chevron in 2012. They also have retaliated against employees who are protecting documents and engineers who question the information of the refineries.

Governor Brown has also protected the criminal polluters in the new AB 398 which limits the ability of regional agencies like the BAAQMD to regulate the toxins. Brown and the Democrats take money from these polluters and represent them in the legislature. Also none of the board members of the BAAQMD who are all elected officials have called for an independent investigation of the obstruction of justice and illegal retaliation against whistleblowers Michael Bachmann and Sarah Steele who were bullied, harassed and fired for opposing the destruction of pollution control documents. https://youtu.be/CAC6HWwKjH8

During the massive Chevron refinery fire in 2012 which nearly killed workers at the refinery the BAAQMD executives said they could not monitor what was released and how much toxins were released. They continue to be mouthpieces for the companies that they are supposed to monitor and the members of the Board continue to refuse to call for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate the criminal retaliation of BAAQMD whistleblowers. https://youtu.be/CAC6HWwKjH8