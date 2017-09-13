top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Tenants Fight Back rally in front of Santa Cruz City Hall
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
Tenants Fight Back held a rally in front of City Hall on Tuesday September 12, 2017. They gathered and spoke to make clear the need for residents of Santa Cruz to pick a side in the housing crisis: people or profit. As this rally went on, the council approved a new development on Pacific with no affordable housing units. Seems like the city council has picked a side. Tenants will continue to fight.
sm_093.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Extreme rent hikes. Unjust evictions. Landlords ignoring complaints of dangerous mold and pests. A giant, and growing, houseless population. The housing crisis in Santa Cruz is obvious. Tenants Fight Back is calling for strong tenant protections to address the crisis. We demand legal assistance to fight abuse from landlords; “just cause” eviction to prevent landlords from evicting people simply to flip a house for Airbnb, out of discrimination, or any other unjust reason; and a strong rent control measure on the the 2018 ballot. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the city council has a different agenda. Their plan is to just build more housing. They’ve made it clear that they will hand developers, property management companies, and greedy landlords whatever they want.
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_074.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_079.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_080.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_086.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_087.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_092.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_093_1.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_098.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Inside the council meeting
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_061.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_058.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Ernestina address the council
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_060.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Ernestina and Sarah before the event
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_043.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Robert Norris interviews Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_054.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM
sm_056.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
