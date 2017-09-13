From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tenants Fight Back rally in front of Santa Cruz City Hall sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 8:29 PM by AutumnSun

Tenants Fight Back held a rally in front of City Hall on Tuesday September 12, 2017. They gathered and spoke to make clear the need for residents of Santa Cruz to pick a side in the housing crisis: people or profit. As this rally went on, the council approved a new development on Pacific with no affordable housing units. Seems like the city council has picked a side. Tenants will continue to fight.

Extreme rent hikes. Unjust evictions. Landlords ignoring complaints of dangerous mold and pests. A giant, and growing, houseless population. The housing crisis in Santa Cruz is obvious. Tenants Fight Back is calling for strong tenant protections to address the crisis. We demand legal assistance to fight abuse from landlords; “just cause” eviction to prevent landlords from evicting people simply to flip a house for Airbnb, out of discrimination, or any other unjust reason; and a strong rent control measure on the the 2018 ballot. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the city council has a different agenda. Their plan is to just build more housing. They’ve made it clear that they will hand developers, property management companies, and greedy landlords whatever they want.