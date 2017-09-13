Oh, you can whine and beg for arresting

The rising temperature of earth;

Assail the clime-change deniers

Whilst chiming death-camp mirth;

You can call for all your neighbors

To chuck their cars and seasonal AC,

But when you're down for policy action

Tip your hat to old H.G.



The one comprehensive public policy best-case solution to global warming is simply to require that those who use natural resources, including fossil fuels, no longer stand to financially gain personally from exploiting those resources. The most straight-forward approach in that regard is to tax away the economic rent or windfall profit from owning nature's rising "scarcity values."



If you're ready to plan a campaign advocating socializing (and thus ending the privatization of) land values, come to tonight's Red Hill Feed at Notable House. You'll get a vegetarian square meal while getting the edgy dope on climate change resistance through Land Value Recapture (LVR).



LVR kills land speculation, ends externalizing environmental degradation costs, and concentrates human habitation so environmental damage is hugely curtailed.

http://www.TheCommonsSF.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 4:23 PM