Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons
Nuestra Voz: Schools for Education not Criminalization
by WTUL News & Views
Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 9:14 AM
WTUL News & Views was joined in the studio by Nuestra Voz Cultural Organizer Lydia Nichols to discuss two important polices that will be voted on by the Orleans Parish School Board on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 that would regulate the relationship between schools and law enforcement. The suggested policy change will prevent law enforcement officers (including but not limited to ICE) from interviewing students on campus or accessing student/family data without a warrant.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (203.9mb)
20 minutes and 12 seconds

Tune into our conversation about the current realities faced by students frequently targeted by law enforcement, the importance of protective policies in schools, and broadening our societal understanding of what it means to say (and act) that children's lives matter and that education is a universal right.
Nuestra Voz is a Latino parent advocacy organization that seeks to build the capacity of parents as advocates to ensure that children have access to great schools.

Join Nuestra Voz on the West Bank this Thursday, September 14th at 3520 General De Gaulle Drive at 5:00PM to show your support and follow Nuestra Voz on Facebook to keep up with their organizing efforts and current campaigns.


https://www.facebook.com/nuestravoznola/
https://www.facebook.com/nuestravoznola/
https://www.facebook.com/nuestravoznola/
