Feminist, political prisoner, mother, activist, artist, radical. Nadya Tolokno is all of these, but she is best known as the founder of Pussy Riot, an all-female protest group intent on drawing attention to human rights violations in Vladimir Putin's Russia and throughout the world.



In August 2012, Nadya was arrested following Pussy Riot's anti-Putin performance known as "Punk Prayer" in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. This protest, along with Nadya's subsequent two years of imprisonment in a labor camp in Siberia, attracted vast international attention, outcry, and support.



Since her release, she has remained a vocal advocate for worldwide social justice, speaking against corruption and injustice through a wide variety of platforms from social media to congressional addresses. Most recently, she produced and starred in three new Pussy Riot music videos that portray the future of the USA under President Trump.



Moving forward after the 2016 election remains a daunting task for many Americans. We find ourselves seeking role models for inspiration to help refuel our resistance efforts, and Nadya Tolokno is certainly one of them. Join us for an evening of conversation and advice on how to triumph in the new political and social landscape.



