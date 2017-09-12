top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 9/15/2017
Founding Pussy Riot: A Conversation w/ Nadya Tolokno & Jadelynn Stahl
Date Friday September 15
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Herbst Theatre
401 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Feminist, political prisoner, mother, activist, artist, radical. Nadya Tolokno is all of these, but she is best known as the founder of Pussy Riot, an all-female protest group intent on drawing attention to human rights violations in Vladimir Putin's Russia and throughout the world.

In August 2012, Nadya was arrested following Pussy Riot's anti-Putin performance known as "Punk Prayer" in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. This protest, along with Nadya's subsequent two years of imprisonment in a labor camp in Siberia, attracted vast international attention, outcry, and support.

Since her release, she has remained a vocal advocate for worldwide social justice, speaking against corruption and injustice through a wide variety of platforms from social media to congressional addresses. Most recently, she produced and starred in three new Pussy Riot music videos that portray the future of the USA under President Trump.

Moving forward after the 2016 election remains a daunting task for many Americans. We find ourselves seeking role models for inspiration to help refuel our resistance efforts, and Nadya Tolokno is certainly one of them. Join us for an evening of conversation and advice on how to triumph in the new political and social landscape.

$25.
For more event information:
https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/publi...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 12th, 2017 11:17 PM
