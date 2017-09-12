From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sensible Cinema: Conscience and The Constitution
Date
Friday September 15
Time
6:30 PM
8:30 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center
1187 Franklin /Geary Streets
San Francisco
Event Type
Screening
| MELVIN STARKS
In observance of the 75th Anniversary of Executive Oder 9006 Sensible Cinema will screen the film Conscience and the Constitution by director Frank Abe.
The film exposes the long untold story of the organized draft resistance at the American concentration camp Heart Mountain Wyoming. Calling themselves the Fair Play Committee eighty-five young Japanese-American prisoners who were drafted into the military refused to serve until the American Government restored their rights as US citizens and released their families.
Following the screening will be a discussion led by two descendants of families who were interned.
