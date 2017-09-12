top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/15/2017
Sensible Cinema: Conscience and The Constitution
Date Friday September 15
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center
1187 Franklin /Geary Streets
San Francisco
Event Type Screening
Organizer/Author MELVIN STARKS
In observance of the 75th Anniversary of Executive Oder 9006 Sensible Cinema will screen the film Conscience and the Constitution by director Frank Abe.

The film exposes the long untold story of the organized draft resistance at the American concentration camp Heart Mountain Wyoming. Calling themselves the Fair Play Committee eighty-five young Japanese-American prisoners who were drafted into the military refused to serve until the American Government restored their rights as US citizens and released their families.

Following the screening will be a discussion led by two descendants of families who were interned.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 12th, 2017 7:55 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code