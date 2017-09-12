From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 9/26/2017

Andrew Lam - At Home in the Diaspora Date Tuesday September 26 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Oakland Asian Cultural Center

388 Ninth Street, Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607



Andrew Lam is the web editor of New America Media and a regular blogger for the Huffington Post. He was also a contributor to NPR’s 'All Things Considered'. His collection of essays, Perfume Dreams: Reflections on the Vietnamese Diaspora, which contends with the problem of identity as a Vietnamese living in the US, received the PEN Open Book Award in 2006. His second book, East Eats West: Writing in Two Hemispheres, a meditation on how Asian immigration changed the West, was named Top Ten Indies by Shelf Unbound magazine. Birds of Paradise Lost, a collection of short fiction about Vietnamese newcomers struggling to remake themselves in the San Francisco Bay, was a finalist for the California Book Award and won the Josephine Miles award for fiction in 2013. Lam’s interview of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, creators of the new documentary series The Vietnam War appears in Salon.com. Lam’s father, Lam Quang Thi, a lieutenant general in the South Vietnamese army, was interviewed in the film.



Join us for a compelling night of readings with the author followed by a Q & A session, which promises to be an engaging exploration of the human costs of immigration and the personal weight of history and memory.



Doors open at 6:15pm



Tickets In Advance $10 (Students $5) Tickets $12 (at the door)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andrew-lam-at-home-in-the-diaspora-tickets-37827935373



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 12th, 2017 7:28 PM