top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 9/26/2017
Andrew Lam - At Home in the Diaspora
Date Tuesday September 26
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth Street, Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
A Conversation with Vietnamese American Award-Winning Author

Andrew Lam is the web editor of New America Media and a regular blogger for the Huffington Post. He was also a contributor to NPR’s 'All Things Considered'. His collection of essays, Perfume Dreams: Reflections on the Vietnamese Diaspora, which contends with the problem of identity as a Vietnamese living in the US, received the PEN Open Book Award in 2006. His second book, East Eats West: Writing in Two Hemispheres, a meditation on how Asian immigration changed the West, was named Top Ten Indies by Shelf Unbound magazine. Birds of Paradise Lost, a collection of short fiction about Vietnamese newcomers struggling to remake themselves in the San Francisco Bay, was a finalist for the California Book Award and won the Josephine Miles award for fiction in 2013. Lam’s interview of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, creators of the new documentary series The Vietnam War appears in Salon.com. Lam’s father, Lam Quang Thi, a lieutenant general in the South Vietnamese army, was interviewed in the film.

Join us for a compelling night of readings with the author followed by a Q & A session, which promises to be an engaging exploration of the human costs of immigration and the personal weight of history and memory.

Doors open at 6:15pm

Tickets In Advance $10 (Students $5) Tickets $12 (at the door)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andrew-lam-at-home-in-the-diaspora-tickets-37827935373

Tickets $12 (at the door)

388 Ninth Street Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607 http://www.oacc.cc Tel: 510-637-0455
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/oasianculturalctr/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 12th, 2017 7:28 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code