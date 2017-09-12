From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Silicon Valley DSA Meeting
Tuesday September 19
6:00 PM
8:00 PM
Redwood City Public Library in the Community Room
1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA, 94063
Meeting
|Silicon Valley DSA
|SVDemSoc[at]gmail[dot]com
All are welcome! The meeting will take place at the Redwood City Public Library in the Community Room.
6:00-6:30 New Member Orientation
6:30-8:30 Branch Meeting
Potential Topics: Housing, Healthcare, Immigrants rights, unions, and more!
