Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/19/2017
Silicon Valley DSA Meeting
Date Tuesday September 19
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Redwood City Public Library in the Community Room
1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA, 94063
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSilicon Valley DSA
EmailSVDemSoc[at]gmail[dot]com
All are welcome! The meeting will take place at the Redwood City Public Library in the Community Room.

6:00-6:30 New Member Orientation
6:30-8:30 Branch Meeting
Potential Topics: Housing, Healthcare, Immigrants rights, unions, and more!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1145096458...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 12th, 2017 4:12 PM
