The South Bay Anarchist Meetup (SBAM) is not a place, it’s an event–a social experiment in urban anarchy. SBAM is a forum for anarchists in the South Bay to get to know each other, hear talks on subjects that interest us, hang out, shoot the breeze, talk about projects we’re working on, and to organize new projects. It’s also an opportunity for those who are interested in Anarchism to find out more about the various philosophies and goals of Anarchists. Anyone who’s an anarchist, anti-statist, Left-libertarian, or just anarchy-curious is invited to join us.



This is also a space for people to share literature, ideas they've had, projects they're working on, zines, flyers, art, and more. There may be some social networking projects to put local Anarchists in contact with each other. And if you want to set up organizing meetings for a particular project, with a fixed agenda and all the rest, SBAM is a great place to meet people who you can invite.



Our first event is on Wednesday Sept. 27th at 305 N. California Ave.



Let's get social!

