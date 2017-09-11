top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/13/2017
Panel discussion: Climate Action in the City
Date Wednesday September 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Richmond Police Station, 461 6th Avenue
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Tomorrow
In the face of federal hostility and state inadequacy, what plans does The City itself have in place? What are local non-governmental organizations doing around climate change? How do these different approaches mesh with each other - or not? How can SF residents join the fight? Panelists: Debbie Raphael, Director, SF Dept of the Environment; David Shearn, volunteer, 350 SF; Sue Vaughan, Vice Chair, Sierra Club SF Group. Moderator: Claire Lau, Co-Chair, SF Berniecrats.
For more event information:
http://sftomorrow.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 11th, 2017 7:37 PM
