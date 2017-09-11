In the face of federal hostility and state inadequacy, what plans does The City itself have in place? What are local non-governmental organizations doing around climate change? How do these different approaches mesh with each other - or not? How can SF residents join the fight? Panelists: Debbie Raphael, Director, SF Dept of the Environment; David Shearn, volunteer, 350 SF; Sue Vaughan, Vice Chair, Sierra Club SF Group. Moderator: Claire Lau, Co-Chair, SF Berniecrats.



http://sftomorrow.org For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 11th, 2017 7:37 PM