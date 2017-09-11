From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Sites of Resistance in New Orleans by WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views

Monday Sep 11th, 2017 4:49 AM

Sue Mobley, Public Programs Manager at Tulane School of Architecture's Small Center for Collaborative Design, joined WTUL News and Views to talk about the Small Center's upcoming exhibit, Sites of Resistance. The exhibit explores geographies and histories of social change in New Orleans and intends to reframe the narrative of New Orleans as a city with a dominant role in intense organizing, legal strategy, labor struggle, and civil rights activism.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/09/11/sites_of_resistance_wav_full.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (270.0mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

[ Audio: 26 minutes ]





"I think grounding things in the physical plant of the city is always a good way to bring things forward to the present; to keep us in our landscape as parts of it, as shapers of it, as shaped by it. And I think any time that we reconsider where we are to be present in the moment to what we're moving through- the histories, the legacies that we're moving through- that's a good moment."



Sites of Resistance opens Tuesday, September 12 with a reception from 6-8 pm and opening remarks from Bill Quigley, law professor and Director of the Loyola Law Clinic & the Gillis Long Poverty Law Center. The exhibit will be open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm, host a variety of speakers and panels, and run until Mardi Gras 2018.



