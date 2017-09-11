|
More
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Sites of Resistance in New Orleans
Sue Mobley, Public Programs Manager at Tulane School of Architecture's Small Center for Collaborative Design, joined WTUL News and Views to talk about the Small Center's upcoming exhibit, Sites of Resistance. The exhibit explores geographies and histories of social change in New Orleans and intends to reframe the narrative of New Orleans as a city with a dominant role in intense organizing, legal strategy, labor struggle, and civil rights activism.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (270.0mb)
[ Audio: 26 minutes ]
"I think grounding things in the physical plant of the city is always a good way to bring things forward to the present; to keep us in our landscape as parts of it, as shapers of it, as shaped by it. And I think any time that we reconsider where we are to be present in the moment to what we're moving through- the histories, the legacies that we're moving through- that's a good moment."
Sites of Resistance opens Tuesday, September 12 with a reception from 6-8 pm and opening remarks from Bill Quigley, law professor and Director of the Loyola Law Clinic & the Gillis Long Poverty Law Center. The exhibit will be open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm, host a variety of speakers and panels, and run until Mardi Gras 2018.
§
original image (621x960)