|
More
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers
The Street Heat Radio Show - on Free Speech Radio in Fresno
The photo below shows the turnout at the Rally Against Hate in Fresno.
original image (3008x2000)
This month on the Street Heat radio show Pam Whalen had a variety of community activists on to talk about important issues in the Fresno Community.
The first guest was Stephanie Canales with the Dolores Huerta Foundation who talked about a movie, Dolores, that will be in Fresno on September 25. There will be a pre-movie event at 5 p.m. with Dolores Huerta, who the movie is about.
Our next guest was Desiree Martinez, a formerly homeless woman who spoke about the No Camping ordinance that was passed by the Fresno City Council the day before. Martinez is a homeless advocate who spoke out against the camping ban, delivers food and water to the homeless and has recently opened a center for homeless people.
Mike Rhodes (who is the co-producer of this radio show) talked about a presentation he gave earlier in the day at the Coalition of Organized Labor about his book Dispatches from the War Zone, Homelessness in Fresno 2002 - 2015. City Council member Steve Brandau, who wrote the homeless No Camping ordinance attended the presentation, which led to a very interesting question and answer period.
Santos Garcia, with the Central Labor Council, invited listeners to organized labor’s Pancake Breakfast on Labor Day, September 4.
Simone Cranston-Rhodes, an organizer for the Rally Against Hate in Fresno talked about the efforts in Fresno to stop Nazi’s and the KKK from spreading their white-supremest message in San Francisco, Berkeley and around the country.
Street Heat is heard on the 4th Friday of the month from 5 - 6 p.m. on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.
§The Street Heat Radio Show on KFCF 88.1 FM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (108.9mb)
original image (812x520)
original image (589x766)