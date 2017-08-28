From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The Street Heat Radio Show - on Free Speech Radio in Fresno mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)

Monday Aug 28th, 2017 3:34 PM by Mike Rhodes

The photo below shows the turnout at the Rally Against Hate in Fresno.

This month on the Street Heat radio show Pam Whalen had a variety of community activists on to talk about important issues in the Fresno Community.



The first guest was Stephanie Canales with the Dolores Huerta Foundation who talked about a movie, Dolores, that will be in Fresno on September 25. There will be a pre-movie event at 5 p.m. with Dolores Huerta, who the movie is about.



Our next guest was Desiree Martinez, a formerly homeless woman who spoke about the No Camping ordinance that was passed by the Fresno City Council the day before. Martinez is a homeless advocate who spoke out against the camping ban, delivers food and water to the homeless and has recently opened a center for homeless people.



Mike Rhodes (who is the co-producer of this radio show) talked about a presentation he gave earlier in the day at the Coalition of Organized Labor about his book Dispatches from the War Zone, Homelessness in Fresno 2002 - 2015. City Council member Steve Brandau, who wrote the homeless No Camping ordinance attended the presentation, which led to a very interesting question and answer period.



Santos Garcia, with the Central Labor Council, invited listeners to organized labor’s Pancake Breakfast on Labor Day, September 4.



Simone Cranston-Rhodes, an organizer for the Rally Against Hate in Fresno talked about the efforts in Fresno to stop Nazi’s and the KKK from spreading their white-supremest message in San Francisco, Berkeley and around the country.



Street Heat is heard on the 4th Friday of the month from 5 - 6 p.m. on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.