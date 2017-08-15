|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On
The Indybay Collective has learned that Kaye "Nana" Griffin, an Indybay co-founder, passed on last week.
Nana was involved in the bay area activism scene for decades, including queer liberation, housing and many other local struggles. Nana also carried one of the first Indybay press badges.
Unfortunately, we do not have much information about Nana. If you would like to share a memory of Nana, including their activism, please add a comment below.
§Kaye "Nana" Griffin
original image (1010x1200)