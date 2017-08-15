top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On
by Indybay
Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 8:12 PM
The Indybay Collective has learned that Kaye "Nana" Griffin, an Indybay co-founder, passed on last week.
kaye-nana-griffin-indybay-cofounder.jpg
Nana was involved in the bay area activism scene for decades, including queer liberation, housing and many other local struggles. Nana also carried one of the first Indybay press badges.

Unfortunately, we do not have much information about Nana. If you would like to share a memory of Nana, including their activism, please add a comment below.
https://www.indybay.org/
§Kaye "Nana" Griffin
by Indybay Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 8:12 PM
sm_kaye-nana-griffin.jpg
original image (1010x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/
Add Your Comments
