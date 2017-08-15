From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On by Indybay

Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 8:12 PM

The Indybay Collective has learned that Kaye "Nana" Griffin, an Indybay co-founder, passed on last week.





Nana was involved in the bay area activism scene for decades, including queer liberation, housing and many other local struggles. Nana also carried one of the first Indybay press badges.



Unfortunately, we do not have much information about Nana. If you would like to share a memory of Nana, including their activism, please add a comment below.