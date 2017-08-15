From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Theory & Philosophy Reading Group 29: Peter Gelderloos
Date
Friday August 25
Time
7:00 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, downtown Monterey
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Direct Action Monterey Network
|centralcoastdirectaction [at] gmail.com
Friday 25 August 2017, 7pm: Join other thinkers, intellectuals, activists, and readers from the peninsula (and beyond) for our twenty ninth Theory & Philosophy Reading Group which will be exploring Peter Gelderloos’s new book Worshipping Power: An Anarchist View of Early State Formation (AK Press, 2017).
This will be the first of three reading groups which will focus on anarchist theories of the state.
Readings available on the website.
Our reading groups have been growing, and we believe that together we can help arm our minds through critical theory and philosophy. Come talk about theory, philosophy, and how it relates to current events with a friendly group of readers, thinkers, and intellectuals who are local here to the Monterey peninsula.