Friday 25 August 2017, 7pm: Join other thinkers, intellectuals, activists, and readers from the peninsula (and beyond) for our twenty ninth Theory & Philosophy Reading Group which will be exploring Peter Gelderloos’s new book Worshipping Power: An Anarchist View of Early State Formation (AK Press, 2017).



This will be the first of three reading groups which will focus on anarchist theories of the state.



Readings available on the website.



Our reading groups have been growing, and we believe that together we can help arm our minds through critical theory and philosophy. Come talk about theory, philosophy, and how it relates to current events with a friendly group of readers, thinkers, and intellectuals who are local here to the Monterey peninsula.





Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 4:12 PM