top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia View other events for the week of 8/25/2017
Theory & Philosophy Reading Group 29: Peter Gelderloos
Date Friday August 25
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, downtown Monterey
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Monterey Network
Emailcentralcoastdirectaction [at] gmail.com
Friday 25 August 2017, 7pm: Join other thinkers, intellectuals, activists, and readers from the peninsula (and beyond) for our twenty ninth Theory & Philosophy Reading Group which will be exploring Peter Gelderloos’s new book Worshipping Power: An Anarchist View of Early State Formation (AK Press, 2017).

This will be the first of three reading groups which will focus on anarchist theories of the state.

Readings available on the website.

Our reading groups have been growing, and we believe that together we can help arm our minds through critical theory and philosophy. Come talk about theory, philosophy, and how it relates to current events with a friendly group of readers, thinkers, and intellectuals who are local here to the Monterey peninsula.

sm_peter_gelderloos.jpg
original image (856x616)
For more event information:
https://directactionmontereynetwork.wordpr...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 4:12 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code