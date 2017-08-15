top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/10/2017
Liberated Lens film night: local filmmaker Craig Baldwin
Date Sunday September 10
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
The Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland CA 94609
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens
Liberated Lens Film Collective presents an evening with award-winning filmmaker Craig Baldwin.

Craig Baldwin is an experimental filmmaker who uses found-footage from the fringes of popular consciousness as well as images from the mass media to undermine and transform the traditional documentary, infusing it with the energy of high-speed montage and a provocative commentary that targets subjects from intellectual property rights to rampant consumerism.

We will showcase three of his shorter films:

“Wild Gunman” (1978, 20 mins) - A manic montage of pop-cultural amusements, cowboy iconography and advertising imagery is re-contextualized within the contemporary geopolitical crisis in a scathing critique of US cultural and political imperialism.

“RocketKitCongoKit” (1968, 30 mins) - A barrage of found-footage images and rapid-fire narration traces a history of Zaire since its independence in 1960. The CIA, German munitions manufacturers, and American pop culture are all indicted in this comic critique of neocolonialism.

“Tribulation 99: Alien Anomalies Under America” (1991, 48 mins) - This “pseudo-pseudo documentary” is a skewed history of US intervention in Latin America and a hysterical satire of conspiracy theory.

Director will be present for Q&A.

September 10th at the Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave. Doors at 7, screening at 7:30. $5 n.o.t.a.f.l.o.f., free popcorn!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1310958708...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 15th, 2017 9:49 AM
