The Platypus Affiliated Society hosts a weekly informal discussion on Politics, The Left, the Platypus Review, and upcoming Leftist events & Platypus activities in the area.
All are welcomed to attend regardless of whether or not you participate in the discussion. Sometimes certain articles or events are points of discussion, email PlatypusBCC [at] gmail.com
to find out.
This week we will be discussing "Organization, political action, history, and consciousness: on anarchism and Marxism" by Chris Cutrone https://platypus1917.org/2008/02/01/organization-political-action-history-and-consciousness-on-anarchism-and-marxism/ http://www.platypus1917.org http://www.facebook.com/platypusberkeley http://www.platypus1917.org/berkeley
The Platypus Affiliated Society, established in December 2006, organizes reading groups, public fora, research and journalism focused on problems and tasks inherited from the “Old” (1920s-30s), “New” (1960s-70s) and post-political (1980s-90s) Left for the possibilities of emancipatory politics today.