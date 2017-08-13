top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 8/16/2017
Coffee Break: Informal Discussion on Politics & The Left
Date Wednesday August 16
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Free Speech Movement Café 350 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94720
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPlatypus Affilited Society
The Platypus Affiliated Society hosts a weekly informal discussion on Politics, The Left, the Platypus Review, and upcoming Leftist events & Platypus activities in the area.

All are welcomed to attend regardless of whether or not you participate in the discussion. Sometimes certain articles or events are points of discussion, email PlatypusBCC [at] gmail.com to find out.

This week we will be discussing "Organization, political action, history, and consciousness: on anarchism and Marxism" by Chris Cutrone
https://platypus1917.org/2008/02/01/organization-political-action-history-and-consciousness-on-anarchism-and-marxism/

http://www.platypus1917.org
http://www.facebook.com/platypusberkeley
http://www.platypus1917.org/berkeley

The Platypus Affiliated Society, established in December 2006, organizes reading groups, public fora, research and journalism focused on problems and tasks inherited from the “Old” (1920s-30s), “New” (1960s-70s) and post-political (1980s-90s) Left for the possibilities of emancipatory politics today.
sm_2017-berkeley_coffee_break_poster.jpg
original image (720x960)
For more event information:
http://www.platypus1917.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:21 PM
§
by Platypus Affilited Society Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:21 PM
sm_readinggroup-flyer2017-imgimg.jpg
original image (816x1056)
http://www.platypus1917.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code