



All are welcomed to attend regardless of whether or not you participate in the discussion. Sometimes certain articles or events are points of discussion, email



This week we will be discussing "Organization, political action, history, and consciousness: on anarchism and Marxism" by Chris Cutrone

https://platypus1917.org/2008/02/01/organization-political-action-history-and-consciousness-on-anarchism-and-marxism/



http://www.platypus1917.org

http://www.facebook.com/platypusberkeley

http://www.platypus1917.org/berkeley



The Platypus Affiliated Society, established in December 2006, organizes reading groups, public fora, research and journalism focused on problems and tasks inherited from the “Old” (1920s-30s), “New” (1960s-70s) and post-political (1980s-90s) Left for the possibilities of emancipatory politics today.

