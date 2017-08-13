From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 8/13/2017

Oakland: Vigil in Solidarity with Charlottesville Date Sunday August 13 Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland 94612 Event Type Vigil/Ritual Organizer/Author Our Family Coalition Vigil in Solidarity with Charlottesville



Tonight we will gather for unity and making a firm stance against white supremacy, Anti-Semitism, racism, and hate. We will show our solidarity with those terrorized and attacked in Charlottesville this weekend and the ongoing terror communities of color face because of white supremacy and hate.



We are welcoming speakers and readers to say a few words tonight. We ask readers to bring with them a short poem about unity, peaceful transitions, and over coming white supremacy.



We will have some candles and signs on hand but your are welcome to bring more.



Folks with kids - there will be a family-friendly gathering at 5pm at the north end of the plaza (by One Stop Shoe Shine Shop) to make posters, break bread together and support each other to continue dismantling white supremacy!#replacehatewithlove #sisepuede





Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville: Find an event in your area for Sunday, August 13th



This weekend, hate groups and domestic terrorists of all stripes went to Charlottesville, VA to push their hateful message of white supremacy, fascism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry.



When they got there they waged violence on unarmed anti-racists, killing one and injuring many others. We mourn for the life that was lost, and we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own communities.



