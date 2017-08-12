top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
The Choice: Embrace the Possible Speaker, Author and Film Event Marines Memorial Theatre
Date Saturday September 23
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Marines Memorial Theatre, Union Square 609 Sutter Street, San Francisco CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWestern Institute for Social Research
Inspiring stories of Forgiveness, Resilience and Courage

'The Choice is a gift to humanity. One of those rare and eternal stories that you don't want to end and that leave you forever changed.' —DESMOND TUTU, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

Best selling author Dr. Edith Eva Eger 'Dr. Edie' will discuss her highly anticipated memoir "The CHOICE", her journey through life as a survivor of Auschwitz and as eminent psychologist and international speaker.

Pioneering filmmaker, psychologist and writer Dr. Satsuki Ina will speak about "And Then They Came for Us" 2017 documentary film directed by Abby Ginzberg. Born in Tule Lake, an American Concentration Camp, Dr. Satsuki Ina discusses her experience of others held in American Japanese segregation camps during WWII.

Edith Eger is an acclaimed expert in trauma recovery, a thriving survivor of Auschwitz, and author. Dr. Edie is part of the Idea Architects Collective of thought and culture shifters. Her story of survival, freedom, and forgiveness is remarkable and inspiring.

As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 which was signed by President Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942, the film documents through the use of photos taken by Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams and others, the damage this order did to 120,000 people, two thirds of whom were American citizens. Featuring George Takei and many others who were incarcerated, "And Then They Came for Us", demonstrates the importance of speaking up and serves as a cautionary tale with stories of resilience and courage.
sm_ezilla_wisr_conference.jpg
original image (775x581)
For more event information:
http://2017wiserconference.eventzilla.net
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 11:35 AM
§
by Western Institute for Social Research Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 11:35 AM
thechoice_dreger_theatre_sm.jpg
http://2017wiserconference.eventzilla.net
§
by Western Institute for Social Research Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 11:35 AM
sm_then_they_came_doc.jpg
original image (750x1111)
http://2017wiserconference.eventzilla.net
Add Your Comments
