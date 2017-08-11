From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Join the Rise Up Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade !
Date
Sunday August 27
Time
8:30 AM
11:00 AM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Assemble at the southwest corner of St. James Park
St. John Street and First Street
San José, CA 95110
Event Type
Critical Mass
|Rise Up for Justice
|riseup [at] forjustice.us
Join the Rise Up Contingent #9 in the Silicon Valley Pride !!!
Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges, peace, and save the planet!
Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!
Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All progressive community partners welcome!