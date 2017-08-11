Join the Rise Up Contingent #9 in the Silicon Valley Pride !!!



Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges, peace, and save the planet!



Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!



Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All progressive community partners welcome!



For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 11th, 2017 10:26 PM