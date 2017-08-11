top
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice | Womyn View other events for the week of 8/27/2017
Join the Rise Up Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade !
Date Sunday August 27
Time 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Assemble at the southwest corner of St. James Park
St. John Street and First Street
San José, CA 95110
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorRise Up for Justice
Emailriseup [at] forjustice.us
Join the Rise Up Contingent #9 in the Silicon Valley Pride !!!

Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges, peace, and save the planet!

Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!

Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All progressive community partners welcome!
sm_flyer_-_rise_up_contingent_-_20170827.jpg
original image (360x580)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/RiseUpForJ...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 11th, 2017 10:26 PM
