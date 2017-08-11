From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reclaiming the True Legacy of Labor Day
Date
Saturday August 26
Time
3:00 PM
5:00 PM
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
Event Type
Speaker
|San José Peace & Justice Center
|sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
|408-297-2299
As we approach Labor Day, this weekend is usually portrayed as a holiday marking the end of summer with a burst of bargain sales, or that it was created as an apolitical alternative to May Day. In reality, Labor Day has a rich and militant labor history that needs to be reclaimed for all workers!
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 11th, 2017 3:02 PM
Gene Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.
Open to the public
Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, South Bay Labor Council, EDGE for Economic Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County