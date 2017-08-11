top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 8/26/2017
Reclaiming the True Legacy of Labor Day
Date Saturday August 26
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181

Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace & Justice Center
Emailsjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
As we approach Labor Day, this weekend is usually portrayed as a holiday marking the end of summer with a burst of bargain sales, or that it was created as an apolitical alternative to May Day. In reality, Labor Day has a rich and militant labor history that needs to be reclaimed for all workers!

Gene Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.

Open to the public

Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, South Bay Labor Council, EDGE for Economic Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County
sm_flyer_-_reclaiming_labor_day_-_sjpjc_-_20170826_s.jpg
original image (535x850)
For more event information:
http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar_event...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 11th, 2017 3:02 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code