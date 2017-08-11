From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Emergency Protest "No New War on Korea!"
Tuesday August 15
5:00 PM
6:30 PM
Powell and Market Sts.
Protest
|ANSWER Coalition
President Trump has threatened the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” – a new nuclear war aimed at annihilating the DPRK. We must say NO to a devastating new war in Korea!
