Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Anti-War

Emergency Protest "No New War on Korea!"
Emergency Protest "No New War on Korea!"
Date Tuesday August 15
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Powell and Market Sts.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
President Trump has threatened the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” – a new nuclear war aimed at annihilating the DPRK. We must say NO to a devastating new war in Korea!
korea_no_war.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 11th, 2017 9:21 AM
