Peace in the Park Festival -- Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Edition Date Saturday September 23 Time 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Music Concourse, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Event Type Other Organizer/Author Peace in the Park SF



The 5th Annual Peace in the Park 2017 lineup features inspirational speakers, live music, poetry, visual artists, Tai Chi, Hatha yoga, life-enhancing seminars, kids’ activities, exhibits by local nonprofits, and meditation experiences where individuals can explore a variety of ways to unplug, unwind, tune in and connect in peace. This free event will take place from 11am-6pm on Saturday, September 23rd at the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park. Please visit PeaceInTheParkSF.org for schedule, details, and other information.



This year, Peace in the Park is excited to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love and marvels at how the pivotal peace movement in San Francisco has been sending its positive reverberations around the world for five decades. We remain grateful for so many of our modern freedoms of self-expression and equality that originated then, as well as the lasting message of world peace continually being spread by compassionate people the world over.



This year’s event is produced by Brahma Kumaris in conjunction with S.O.U.L. (Summer of Unconditional LOVE), the Peaceful World Foundation, Buddha Nepal Peace Foundation, PeaceDaySF, CodePink, Unity Foundation, PeaceDayTV, Earthdance, and Taking it to the Streets.



Peace in the Park is a free annual festival in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco that celebrates the U.N. International Day of Peace. With a goal of facilitating positive change on both personal and global levels, Peace in the Park's key aim is to empower youth and the Bay Area community with tools, tips, and scientifically proven techniques to prioritize self-care, cultivate compassion, manage stress, strengthen emotional resilience, and live joyfully, rippling out into a positive influence on others. Details at



The Brahma Kumaris are committed to the practice of self-transformation through raja yoga meditation. We started in 1936 and now include individuals of all ages and backgrounds who attend classes at more than 8,500 centers located in 110 countries. We teach a practical method of meditation that helps individuals understand their inner strengths and values. A worldwide family of individuals from all walks of life, we are committed to spiritual growth and personal transformation, believing them essential in creating a peaceful and just world. The San Francisco center was started in 1977, expanding to four locations across the Bay Area including the Anubhuti Retreat Center in Novato which started in 2007.



The Peaceful World Foundation was founded by the late Sami Sunchild and established in 2006. Sami’s mission was to foster a culture of global peace through the promotion of hosted conversations, the arts, and mindful education. Today the Peaceful World Foundation strives to carry on her vision of mindful conversations while financially supporting organizations in their peace building efforts. The Foundation distributes approximately $250,000 a year to organizations with a 501 (c) (3) status in the San Francisco Bay Area. The average grant size ranges from $5,000 to $20,000. The Foundation, however does not provide ongoing support. Our charitable goal is to promote peace by supporting nonprofit organizations in their peace building efforts in the field of the arts and mindful education.



S.O.U.L. (Summer of Unconditional Love) is proud to co-produce the Summer of Love 50th Anniversary edition of Peace in the Park. This is the culmination of a year’s efforts to inspire, support, participate, and cover as many events and exhibitions celebrating this momentous occasion as possible. Our ultimate goal is to make a feature-length documentary covering what we can learn from the Summer of Love through the 50th anniversary celebrations. At Peace in the Park, we will present speakers who align with the best wisdom we have encountered in an effort to carry forward the influence of the 60’s counterculture to create a more sustainable future. Highlights from this event will appear in the film. See many of the videos already made at:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 10th, 2017 5:49 PM