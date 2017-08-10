top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/25/2017
Film "Shadow World" and Benefit for People's Congress of Resistance
Date Friday August 25
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
The United States spends more on its military than the next 10 countries combined, and is the world's largest exporter of weapons of mass devastation. This theft of public wealth is only increasing. Earlier this year, Trump signed an arms agreement with Saudi Arabia totaling $110 billion, amidst calls to "rebuild" the already-behemoth military.

Stock prices of weapons manufacturers have since soared. These merchants of death are not only part of the government, but hold themselves above the law. Elected officials become mere salesmen for bombs, while poverty rises at ever-increasing rates around the world.

Join us for a screening of the documentary "Shadow World", directed by Johan Grimonprez that reveals the inner workings behind the global arms trade. (2016, 1h 34m) A decade of research went into the book "The Shadow World" by Andrew Feinstein, which this film is based on.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CuwQlsTXYw8

$10-15 donation. All funds support the People’s Congress of Resistance.
Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments provided. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Sponsored by ANSWER Coalition, which a convener of the People's Congress of Resistance.
http://www.congressofresistance.org
sm_shadow_world.jpg
original image (1000x500)
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 10th, 2017 10:40 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code