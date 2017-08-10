From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/25/2017

Film "Shadow World" and Benefit for People's Congress of Resistance Date Friday August 25 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 2969 Mission St. near 26th St. Event Type Screening Organizer/Author ANSWER Coalition Email answer [at] answersf.org Phone 415-821-6545



Stock prices of weapons manufacturers have since soared. These merchants of death are not only part of the government, but hold themselves above the law. Elected officials become mere salesmen for bombs, while poverty rises at ever-increasing rates around the world.



Join us for a screening of the documentary "Shadow World", directed by Johan Grimonprez that reveals the inner workings behind the global arms trade. (2016, 1h 34m) A decade of research went into the book "The Shadow World" by Andrew Feinstein, which this film is based on.



Watch the trailer here:



$10-15 donation. All funds support the People’s Congress of Resistance.

Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments provided. No one turned away for lack of funds.



Sponsored by ANSWER Coalition, which a convener of the People's Congress of Resistance.

