Presentation by the son of an Israeli General who believes that, for the good of everyone, the separation should end and be replaced by a secular democracy where Israelis and Palestinian live as equals in their shared homeland.



The indecisiveness and ignorance of the Trump administration and the

bluntness of the Netanyahu government have changed the discussion on

Palestine/Israel. No more Two State Solution, but rather a Single state

between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea. The question now is

this: Will it be a democracy with equal rights or an Apartheid State?



Miko Peled is an Israeli born writer an activist. Born to a prominent

Zionist family which includes a grandfather who was a signor of the

Israeli declaration of independence and a father who was a general in

the Israeli army. After a 30-year-career in teaching martial arts in

California, Miko found himself confronted with the Israeli Palestinian

issue in all of its horror: His 13-year-old niece was killed by

Palestinians in a suicide attack in Jerusalem. This brought about a

major shift that Miko describes in his 2012 memoir, "The Generals Son,

Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."



