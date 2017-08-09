top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay View other events for the week of 10/ 6/2017
Trump & the Prospects for Peace: What is Next for Palestine/Israel? Miko Peled
Date Friday October 06
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
1035 Carol Lane - Lafayette, CA 94549
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorRichard Fabry
Presentation by the son of an Israeli General who believes that, for the good of everyone, the separation should end and be replaced by a secular democracy where Israelis and Palestinian live as equals in their shared homeland.

The indecisiveness and ignorance of the Trump administration and the
bluntness of the Netanyahu government have changed the discussion on
Palestine/Israel. No more Two State Solution, but rather a Single state
between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea. The question now is
this: Will it be a democracy with equal rights or an Apartheid State?

Miko Peled is an Israeli born writer an activist. Born to a prominent
Zionist family which includes a grandfather who was a signor of the
Israeli declaration of independence and a father who was a general in
the Israeli army. After a 30-year-career in teaching martial arts in
California, Miko found himself confronted with the Israeli Palestinian
issue in all of its horror: His 13-year-old niece was killed by
Palestinians in a suicide attack in Jerusalem. This brought about a
major shift that Miko describes in his 2012 memoir, "The Generals Son,
Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

6 pm reception with light refreshments
7 pm presentation and Q & A
9 pm book signing, mingling

$10 advance sales
$15 at event
students free
sm_gs-2-cover.jpg
original image (900x1350)
For more event information:
http://favors.org/display/eventDetails.php...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 9th, 2017 8:04 PM
Add Your Comments
