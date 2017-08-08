From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 9/ 9/2017

325 Civic Center Plaza

Richmond Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author United Public Workers For Action

Educational Forum

Saturday September 9, 2017 1:00 PM

Richmond Public Library Community Room

325 Civic Center Plaza

Richmond



The Bay Area Air Quality Management Board is supposed to be doing oversight of or air and regulatory control of toxic chemical and radioactive polluters in

the bay area. The rising epidemic of cancers and other respiratory illnesses continue to climb at the same time that oil refineries have one dangerous toxic release after another. The agency continues to allow the polluters to monitor themselves and when there have been major fires such as the Chevron refinery explosion and fire that forced evacuation of over 20,000 people Chevon said it had no real information on what was released and the executives of the BAAQMD accepted the fact that there was not proper monitoring of the deadly toxic releases.

At the same time the Executives also have targeted staff workers who were trying to protect the critical documentary records of fines and violation of pollution releases. These documents were being destroyed and when Michael Bachmann the manager of Documents and his assistant Sarah Steele sought to protect these documents there were harassed, bullied and terminated by BAAQM executives. There is now a lawsuit to re-intstate them.

None of the members of the BAAQMD board who are all elected officials have publicly called for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to conduct an independent investigation and prosecute these executives for criminal collusion to destroy protected documents.

This corruption and capture of the agency was also reflected in the BAAQMD executive putting off limits of pollutants and instead proposing a 25% increase at a past meeting. The brazen and arrogant contempt for the the public and the health and safety of the residents must be called to halt.

We will also hear about the fired Tetra Tech whistleblowers who exposed serious health and safety problems at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and Treasure Island.



Speakers:

Dr. Larry Rose, former Chief Medical Officer Cal-OSHA

Steve Ingraham, long time environmental activist

Steve Zeltzer, KPFA WorkWeek Radio

David Anders, Lawyer for Hunters Point/Bayview/Treasure Island Health and Safety Whistleblowers



Sponsored by

United Public Workers For Action

