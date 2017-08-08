On Wednesday, Sept 13th at 7pm, GreenTrade Santa Cruz will host an important public meeting at the Resource Center for Nonviolence 616 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz. We will discuss the progress made and challenges remaining to ensure local cannabis businesses are eligible to seek state licenses at the earliest opportunity.



(We will also be holding working meetings on Wed August 16, focused on marketing and membership issues; and on Wed Aug 23, focused on policy and governance issues. Both these meetings will begin at noon at the RCNV.)



Time is winding down for local jurisdictions to act to ensure our businesses will be able to enter the state market beginning in January.



The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors was one of the first local jurisdictions in the State to vote to allow commercial cannabis activity. The County established a Cannabis Licensing Department and commissioned a comprehensive Environmental Impact Review expected to be released for public comment soon.



The State is expected to begin accepting applications before the end of the year from businesses intending to participate in the regulated marketplace. To avoid significant business disruption during the transition from the current quasi legal status to a licensed, highly regulated one, the State has indicated it will issue temporary licenses to allow businesses to operate beginning Jan 2, 2018 while (non-temporary) license applications are processed.



Authorization from the local jurisdiction is required before any state license will be granted. We have been in close contact with County officials who are aware of the urgent need for an interim solution that supports local cannabis businesses during this transition.



The cannabis trade is currently a vibrant and vital part of the local economy. Hundreds of businesses providing thousands of jobs and close to $500,000,000 in direct revenue makes it one of our biggest industries - on a par with tourism and agriculture. We need to act now to end the uncertainty and avoid significant economic disruption in the community.



Please share this message and plan on attending the September 13th meeting to learn what needs to be done to Support Santa Cruz Cannabis.



GreenTrade Santa Cruz is a member run coalition of local cannabis related businesses. Our mission is to promote the growth of a safe, environmentally responsible and socially conscious legal cannabis trade in Santa Cruz County.



