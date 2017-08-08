Best of LezWrites! features short, humorous pieces on the body politic from the LBTQ perspective. Five to eight-minute personal stories, monologues and short plays, written, read and performed by lesbian, bisexual and transgender writers, players and performers.



With guest speakers Thao Nyguen and Tina D'Elia, and featuring Bay Area comedian Irene Tu



The winners of the Lezwrites 2017 writers contest: Amanda Forman, L Zephyr, Susie Hara, Cindy Cooper, Janet Thornburg, Kim Yaged, Sonya Redi, Tanya Grove, Christina White, Jessica Gabrielle Verse, and Lee Jenkins.



With Bay Area Actors and Performers including Tina D'Elia, Karen Hirst, Brian Freeman, Colin Hussey, Margery Kreitman, Leticia Duarte, Marisa Dara and Hana Robeh,











http://www.3girlstheatre.org For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 8th, 2017 9:36 AM