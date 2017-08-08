top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 8/20/2017
LezWrites
Date Sunday August 20
Time 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Potrero Stage
1695 18 St
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/Author3 Girls Theatre
Best of LezWrites! features short, humorous pieces on the body politic from the LBTQ perspective. Five to eight-minute personal stories, monologues and short plays, written, read and performed by lesbian, bisexual and transgender writers, players and performers.

With guest speakers Thao Nyguen and Tina D'Elia, and featuring Bay Area comedian Irene Tu

The winners of the Lezwrites 2017 writers contest: Amanda Forman, L Zephyr, Susie Hara, Cindy Cooper, Janet Thornburg, Kim Yaged, Sonya Redi, Tanya Grove, Christina White, Jessica Gabrielle Verse, and Lee Jenkins.

With Bay Area Actors and Performers including Tina D'Elia, Karen Hirst, Brian Freeman, Colin Hussey, Margery Kreitman, Leticia Duarte, Marisa Dara and Hana Robeh,

lezwrites_17.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.3girlstheatre.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 8th, 2017 9:36 AM
