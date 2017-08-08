From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Housing Is A Right! Socialism and the Fight Against Displacement.
Sunday August 13
3:00 PM
5:00 PM
Workers World Party
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94612
Class/Workshop
|Workers World Party - Bay Area
|actioncenter-bayarea [at] peoplesmail.net
|510-600-5800
Housing is a Right! Socialism and the Fight Against Displacement, Homelessness and Gentrification!
Join the discussion on the
- MacArthur Homefulness POOR Magazine project by Jeremy Miller,
- on-going attacks on renters rights in Alameda by Tristen Schmidt,
- and how housing can be managed under socialism, with examples from Cuba and other countries by Judy Greenspan.
- Let's talk about what housing for all could look like under socialism and the struggle to get there.
Space is wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be served.