Housing is a Right! Socialism and the Fight Against Displacement, Homelessness and Gentrification!



- MacArthur Homefulness POOR Magazine project by Jeremy Miller,

- on-going attacks on renters rights in Alameda by Tristen Schmidt,

- and how housing can be managed under socialism, with examples from Cuba and other countries by Judy Greenspan.

- Let's talk about what housing for all could look like under socialism and the struggle to get there.



Space is wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be served.



