View other events for the week of 8/13/2017
Housing Is A Right! Socialism and the Fight Against Displacement.
Date Sunday August 13
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Workers World Party
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWorkers World Party - Bay Area
Emailactioncenter-bayarea [at] peoplesmail.net
Phone510-600-5800
Housing is a Right! Socialism and the Fight Against Displacement, Homelessness and Gentrification!

Join the discussion on the
- MacArthur Homefulness POOR Magazine project by Jeremy Miller,
- on-going attacks on renters rights in Alameda by Tristen Schmidt,
- and how housing can be managed under socialism, with examples from Cuba and other countries by Judy Greenspan.
- Let's talk about what housing for all could look like under socialism and the struggle to get there.

Space is wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be served.
sm_public_land_for_public_good_by_joel_aguiar.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/8976394537...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 8th, 2017 8:07 AM
§Defend Dorothy's Home
by Workers World Party - Bay Area Tuesday Aug 8th, 2017 8:07 AM
sm_defend_dorothy_s_home_by_terri_kay_1_1.jpg
original image (5312x2988)
https://www.facebook.com/events/8976394537...
