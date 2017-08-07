From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: View other events for the week of 8/13/2017

24th Birthday Party for Long Haul Infoshop Date Sunday August 13 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author slingshot collective The Long Haul Infshop opened August 13, 1993



Come celebrate 24 years!

-- free t-shirt raffle

-- silk screen your own t-shirt - bring a blank shirt

-- celebratory food items

-- tell funny stories

original image (2592x1944)

http://www.thelonghaul.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 7th, 2017 7:27 PM