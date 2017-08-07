top
24th Birthday Party for Long Haul Infoshop
Date Sunday August 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorslingshot collective
The Long Haul Infshop opened August 13, 1993

Come celebrate 24 years!
-- free t-shirt raffle
-- silk screen your own t-shirt - bring a blank shirt
-- celebratory food items
-- tell funny stories
For more event information:
http://www.thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 7th, 2017 7:27 PM
