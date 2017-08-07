From the Open-Publishing Calendar
24th Birthday Party for Long Haul Infoshop
Date
Sunday August 13
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|slingshot collective
The Long Haul Infshop opened August 13, 1993
Come celebrate 24 years!
-- free t-shirt raffle
-- silk screen your own t-shirt - bring a blank shirt
-- celebratory food items
-- tell funny stories