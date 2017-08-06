From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International This Week in Palestine, July 14, 2017 by IMEMC

Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for July 08, to the 14, 2017.

Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire this week, as Palestinians president reaffirms his willingness for peace based on a two-state solution. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. Israeli troops attacked anti wall and settlement protests on Friday organized at a number of west Bank villages using tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets.



In central West Bank, Israeli soldiers attacked protesters in Al Nabi Saleh before even leaving the village. At the nearby villages of Bil’in, and Ni’lin, residents and their supporters reached the Israeli wall. Soldiers stationed their showered them with tear gas and chemical water that generate bad smell. Many were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation.



In Kufer Qadum village in northern West Bank, Israeli troops attacked the villagers and their international supporters at the village entrance. Later troops stormed the village and fired tear gas at protesters, many civilians were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation.





The Political Report



This week, in reaction to a Jerusalem-based trade fire between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the shootout. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari has more:



Amidst an external tour, President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, condemned this week a shootout in the occupied East Jerusalem, where three Palestinian-Arab young men, were killed along with two Israeli soldiers, inside the Alqasa mosque compound in East Jerusalem.



Three young men from same family, coming from the Om Alfahem Arab-Israeli city, reached the Alaqsa mosque, earlier on Friday and began shooting at Israeli soldiers.



The attack came following a series of Israeli settlers attempts to enter the Alaqsa mosque compound, backed by Israeli soldiers, Also, more recently, Israel has repeated declared that the East Jerusalem area will remain under exclusive Israeli control. US’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, also condemned the attack.



In wake of the incident, Israeli occupying authorities shut down the Alaqsa mosque, for the first time in the last 50 years of Israeli occupation of the Arab eastern city of Jerusalem.



Within his non-stop communications with world leaders, President Abbas has met recently with French, Chianese and Egyptian officials, expressing willingness for peace that is based on a two-state solution, which Washington had envisioned long time ago,



In the Gaza Strip, leftist Palestinian factions called this week on both the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and the Islamist ruling Hamas party, to agree among each other for the best of solving ongoing Gaza crises, in a way that would ease Gaza blockade. Currently, Gaza lives the worst-ever electricity crisis, with only 2 to 4 hours of supply per day.



For IMEMC News, I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza Report



This week seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire, two dozen others were reported injured. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura reports:



Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in two separate incidents in Jerusalem and Bethlehem on Friday.



Israeli police officers and soldiers shot and killed, on Friday morning, three young Palestinian men, who opened fire on officers near the “Tribes Gate,” leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem, and fled towards the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they exchanged fire with soldiers, killing two officers and injuring three , before they were killed.



The three Palestinians were identified as Mohammad Jabarin, 29, Mohammad Hamed Jabarin, 19, and Mohammad Ahmad Jabarin, 19. Following the fatal incidents, Israeli soldiers completely sealed Al-Aqsa Mosque, soothing that have not been done since Israeli occupied the city in 1967, and canceled Friday prayer.



On Friday at dawn, Bara’ Hawamda, 17, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers, two other youth were injured, during clashes that took place during invasion targeting Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank,



Later, on Friday evening Israeli soldiers injured 25 Palestinians after several army jeeps invaded Abu Dis town, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and clashed with dozens of youngsters. The soldiers fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades at the protesters, and surrounding homes.



Earlier in the week, Israeli soldiers killed, Monday, Mohammad Jibreel, 25, from Teqoua’ town, south of Bethlehem. The Israeli army claimed that Palestinian sped his car towards the soldiers who were exchanging guard duties at a military watchtower, wounding one soldier, then Jibreel got of the car and tried to stab soldiers before he was gunned down by other troops. The Israeli army story was not confirmed by either surveillance videos or eyewitnesses.



Two more teenagers were killed during clashed that erupted as dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. Medical sources In Jenin said the soldiers killed Sa’ed Salah, 21, from Jenin city, and Aws Salama, 17, from Jenin refugee camp, after shooting them with live fire during the clashes. A third youth was critically injured.



During the week, Israeli forces conducted at least 50 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and Jerusalem. During these invasions, Israeli troops detained at least 33 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children.



In Gaza, Israeli soldiers shot and injured, Monday, two young Palestinian men, including one who suffered a serious injury, during clashes that erupted east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.



For IMEMC News this is Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that's all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for July 08, to the 14, 2017. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org