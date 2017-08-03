top
Indybay Feature
South Bay | Police State and Prisons
Press Conference: Justice for Jesus A. Geney at Santa Clara City Hall 8/5/2017
Date Saturday August 05
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Clara City Hall
1500 Warburton Ave., Santa Clara, CA
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorJustice for Jesus A. Geney
Emailccra [at] mitotedigital.org
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2017 PRESS CONFERENCE AT SANTA CLARA CITY HALL FOR JESUS A. GENEY

To: Media
From: Justice for Jesus A. Geney
Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at NOON
Location: 1500 Warburton Ave., Santa Clara, CA

Family and community groups continue to demand answers in the death of Jesus A. Geney who, although unarmed and naked, was shot and killed by Santa Clara Police.

The Family will be holding a press conference with their attorneys at Santa Clara City Hall to announce their investigation and federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Santa Clara

The family of Jesus A. Geney is organizing a press conference on Saturday, August 5, 2017 beginning at Noon to demand action from the City of Santa Clara and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The rally will take place at the Santa Clara City Hall located at 1500 Warburton Ave., Santa Clara, CA.

On March 9, 2017, at approximately 5:00 PM, Jesus A. Geney was shot and killed by Officer Collin Stewart of the Santa Clara Police Department. When Mr. Geney was shot, he was wearing only swim trunks (no shirt, no shoes), and was unarmed. Santa Clara Police had been called to Mr. Geney’s residence several times that day, beginning at approximately 9:00 AM because his parents were concerned for his mental well-being and safety.

Despite the Police Department knowing that Mr. Geney was suffering from a psychiatric episode, at no point were paramedics, social workers or other healthcare professionals called in to assist. And at no point did the police attempt to place Mr. Geney in a psychiatric hold.

Instead, the police left Mr. Geney at his residence and, when Mr. Geney, who was in an altered mental state, ran away from his house, he was cornered by police and eventually shot. Mr. Geney was unarmed at the time and essentially naked.

Family and community members continue to demand answers as why this senseless death had to occur and why the police and city failed to take other steps to assist Mr. Geney and his family.

The family will discuss their investigation and federal civil rights lawsuit on Saturday.

This community effort is organized and supported by Justice for Jesus A. Geney; Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA); Idriss Stelley Foundation; Stockton's Mobile Response Team (Justice for James Earl Rivera Jr. and Justice for Colby Friday); Justice for Asa Sullivan; Justice for James “Nate” Greer; Alex Nieto Coalition; Justice for Kayla Moore; and Justice for Derrick Gaines.

For more information please contact: CCRA: ccra [at] mitotedigital.org

###
sm_jesus_a_geney.santa_clara.3.9.2017.jpg
original image (1074x714)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 3rd, 2017 9:26 PM
Add Your Comments
