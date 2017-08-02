|
Donald Trump: 28 Of The Many Ways He Harms Animals
From the animals he's bombed in 4 countries to the veal he serves in restaurants, Trump has killed millions of animals.
original image (1000x500)
Trump in March of 2017 killed 1000 civilians and millions of animals in bombings in Mosul, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Yemen. In April he added to his violent record with
over 50 misxsile strikes in Syria, acting without congressional approval. In addition he dropped what was called 'the mother of all bombs' costing 16 million dollars (while he cut aid to famine torn Africa) on the innocent people, vulnerable animals and fragile environment of Afghanistan.
Trump's record re animals:
1. Two of Trump's sons are trophy hunters.
2 Trump started up Trump Steaks which failed.
3 Trump's subordinates erased the entire USDA lab inspection
data base (inspection of cruel animal torture research labs)
4 His daughter Ivanka uses the fur of murdered rabbits, skins of murdered cows in her clothing and shoe lines. (Her sweat shops in China have 62 hour shifts and low pay)
5 The hunter dominated National Rifle Assoc. gave Trump support
6 Because Donald Trump before 90 days had gone by had already illegally immorally and unconstitutionally bombed 4 countries (Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria) he continues the mass animal slaughter of wars in which animals are bombed, crushed by tanks, seized to be eaten,abandoned by refugees etc.
7 Trump's appointment of Zinke to Dept of Interior is bad news for animals.
8 Countless mammals, birds, fishes are murdered for Trump restaurant food.
9 Countless chickens pigs and cows are in factory farms. Their stolen products
are served in Trump restaurants.
10 Trump appointed the US' main proponent of the mass slaughter of pigs,
the governor of Iowa, Terry Bradshaw, to be ambassador to China.
11 Trump has asked primate abuser Francis Collins to stay on as director of animal torture center, National Institutes of Health
12 Trump was considering superhawk, chickenhawk and former meat lobbyist
John Bolton for the State Dept. Where is Bolton now?
13 Trump responded to the pushing of Alaska senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan by legalizing the murder of Alaska bear cubs and wolf puppies
14. Trump wants oil drilling, mining, tree killing in the national parks. If he wins, many animal bird and plant lives will be lost.https\://ashpolitics.files.wordpress.com/200...nyon-mining.jpg" alt="[linked image]">
15. Trump reduces protections for marine mammals, turtles, fishes, octopi, coral reefs etc.
Trump who nominated Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson (whose company many years paid no taxes, whose company never paid in full the Exxon Valdez oil spill fine) to head the State Dept. Now Trump wants drilling in the seahttps://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/27/us/polit...e-drilling.html
16. Trump has allowed the Army Corps of Engineers to continue their mass slaughter of cormorants.
17. Trump's Zinke, head of the DOI, is portrayed as all cuddly by CBS for allowing dogs in the workplace.. no mention by CBS of his plan to murder bears
Any day now, US Fish and Wildlife will release a plan to end Endangered Species Act protections for Greater Yellowstone's grizzly bears and allow states to move forward with trophy hunts. Take action now to protect grizzlies from trophy hunting!http\://sc.org/2oFLoto
18. Trump has removed protections for whales and sea turtles
http\://worldanimalnews.com/trump-administration-cancels-new-protection-for-endangered-whales-marine-mammals-sea-turtles/
19. He and Zinke have removed protections for Yellowstone bears
20. At Trump's golf courses, people are not allowed to drive golf carts on greens, endangering toads, butterflies etc. Trump ignores the rules.
21. Trump has broken his promise to rein in the pricegouging animal torturing drug companies.
22. His border wall if implemented would harm thousands of species of animals and plants.
23. As Trump, Pruitt and Bannon continue to dismantle the EPA, 20 years of secrecy
about DuPont's Chemours division poisoning animals and fishes of Cape Fear River
now poison Wilmington NC's drinking water.
http\://http://www.cbsnews.com/news/wilmington-nc-cape-fear-river-water-tainted-genx-dupont-chemours/
24. Trump and Zinke are planning to reduce Olympia Washington national park's mountain goats. Murder is being considered.
25. According to the pig butchers' site pigprogress.net Trump before Nov 2016 was on record supporting ag gag laws and AETA,
the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act, which criminalizes peaceful protest.
26. Before shilling for Trump,
Steve Bannon promoted Sarah Palin for president (Was he involved in convincing McCain to put her on his ticket?)
http\://http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/bannon-trump-palin-president/2016/11/25/id/760623/
27. After Trump and Zinke opened up marine mammals, Yellowstone bears, Olympia Washington goats to slaughter and animal habitat to oil drilling, they plan to sell out wild horses.
http\://http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-trump-administration-is-selling-out-wild-horses_us_592ddff2e4b047e77e4c3f3c
28. Several of Trump's restaurants serve veal.
https\://http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-rsquo-s-wall-may-threaten-thousands-of-plant-and-animal-species-on-the-u-s-mexico-border/
https\://http://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1724300041223833.1073741910.100009315605429&type=1&l=b2e8780dc3
http\://http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/07/24/539120677/olympic-national-park-targeting-mountain-goats-for-removal
https\://sheffield.indymedia.org.uk/2009/03/424304.html
https\://http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-rsquo-s-wall-may-threaten-thousands-of-plant-and-animal-species-on-the-u-s-mexico-border/
*************
53 Of The Ways The World's Militaries War On Animals
Nearly every military in the world harms animals. All wars are wars on animals birds and fishes as well as forests.
Trillions of animals died in World War I and II. Countless trillions of animals died in World War II of atom bomb testing as they were left behind in the desert. 20 million horses died in World War I.
Animals are voiceless victims of the 12 wars Hillary Clinton has hawkishly advocated while Secretary of State. Animals are bombed, burned, starved, smashed by tanks, shot by machine guns, abandoned by refugees, bulldozed in zoos, abandoned in warzones by soldiers returning home. They are kidnapped to pull loads, seized butchered and eaten, tortured in military labs. Dolphins. shackled into being forced bomb carriers and dogs as forced minesniffers have been blown to smithareens.
Animals have been the devoured, the blinded, the maimed,
the dis-armed, the trampled, the lamed
They died freezing, blown apart, drowned, unfamed,
these helpless victims, silent and unnamed
http\://http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Water_pollution_from_coal
http\://http://www.postpoems.com/members/animalpoems
http\://http://www.peta.org/beta/images/183-military-training2.gif
It is likely that military in other countries harm animals. Do citizens
of the US have a duty first to end cruelty at home?.
BOMBS WHICH BURN
1 People animals birds are killed burned blown apart by bombs, rockets, missiles.
LAND MINES
2 People animals birds are blown apart by mines of war profiteers
both when forced into service as dolphin or dog minesniffers
or as unsuspecting victims of mines... A rhino whose legs
were turned to jelly by a landmine in Africa was one
of billions of animal, bird and other victims of landmines.
Children think the land mines are toys and blow off their hands
picking them up.
USE OF ANIMALS AS WEAPONS CARRIERS
3 The US regime under Reagan pretrained mules as Afghan ammunitions carriers. The mules were blown up not only by accidents on the trails but by combatants.
4 The US Navy has electroshocked porpoises and turned them into weapons carriers. (See Day of the Dolphin by former navy researcher Lilly)
BOMBING OF OIL REFINERIES
5 Whales, dolphins, fishes, turtles, sea birds are killed in oil spills from bombing power plants. 15,000 tons of oil
have been dumped into the Mediterranean by the Israeli
bombing of a Lebanese power plant.
ZOOS BULLDOZED AND BOMBED
6 Animals are bulldozed (killed or backs broken) in zoos in wartorn areas.*
The Nazis bombed London zoos. Churchill retaliated
bombing the Berlin Zoo. The Israeli Defense Force
bulldozed the Gaza Zoo, breaking the backs of those
who survived deaths by crushing.
ENTOMBED BY BOMBS
7. Bears and other animals are sealed into Afghan caves by bombs
WHALES DOLPHINS KILLED BY SONAR OF NAVY SHIPS
8 Naval warships' sonar kills whales.
DEVOURED
9 Animals are seized, slaughtered and eaten by armies.
10 Animals disoriented by bombs run away from their homes.
REFUGEE AND SOLDIER ABANDONMENT
11a Animals are abandoned in the US by refugees and by soldiers
ordered overseas.
11b Dogs taken overseas by the USAF, those which survived
the bombs, the landmines, the bullets, were often left behind...
in Vietnam, Iraq etc.
QUOTE
Propaganda by the US Air Force on the use of dogs
and other animals in the Iraq and many other wars.
http\://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a3/Belgian_Shepherd_Malinois_on_top_of_tank.jpg/330px-Belgian_Shepherd_Malinois_on_top_of_tank.jpg[/img
INSTITUTIONAL SHUT DOORS
12 Animals are not allowed in to all refugee camps. The US Red Cross
after a worldwide outcry re its gunbacked separation of people
from animals has begun to change its rules on this.
ANIMAL HABITAT DESTROYED
13 Animal habitat (trees, orchards, vines, plants, watersheds) are destroyed by daisy cutter, bunker
buster and other bombs, cruise missiles etc. Tanks crush
sapling trees and add to the desertification of the planet.
They create erosion ruts and cause mudslindes in areas
with rain.
DEPLETED URANIUM
14 Depleted uranium is giving animals as well as people
cancer,81 times the average in Baghdad.
BOMBING OF REFUGEES
15 Animals as well as people have died as supply convoys
were foiled by bombed roads and bridges, and as
convoys have been fired upon. In the Highway of Death
bombing directed by G H W Bush, 250,000 white flagged
surrendering soldiers as well as refugees with donkeys,
cats, dogs, goats, cows, chickens etc. were carpet
bombed and bulldozed into graves.
UNABLE TO ESCAPE PENS, CAGES, ROPES
16. Some abandoned animals are left tied up without war
and are dying of thirst and or heat or cold
UNCONSCIOUS DRIVERS
17. Motorists racing to get out of bombing areas are
mowing down goats, cats, dogs, chickens, sheep on the roads.
PROPELLER AND TANK DEATHS OF BIRDS, MARINE MAMMALS, FISHES
18. Naval warships carve up marine mammals in their
propellers as jetfighters carve up birds in their propellers.
Tanks have crushed untold trillions of small mammals,
ground nesting birds, frogs, snakes, ants in anthills,
and countless other species.
ALCOHOL RELEASED ABUSE
19. American soldiers drinking have shot
tigers and lions in the Baghdad Zoo.
CHECKPOINT VIOLENCE
20. Donkeys and dogs have been shot at Israeli govt checkpoints
NASA VIOLENCE
21a. Currently Samuel Aronson of Brookhaven is irradiating squirrel monkeys in NASA's latest military research. http\://http://www.pcrm.org/resch/anexp/nasa.html
21b
NASA's military missions have involved secreting
animals aboard. This is unpublicized. Many secreted animals
were with the astronauts blown apart by Lockheed and
other Bonapartes
21c
http\://http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2009/10/31/18627296.php[/URL
NASA against public will announces it intends to irradiate captive primates in its war to militarize space
MILITARY RESEARCH
22 Animals die in military weapons research labs. Primates
have been irradiated at Barnes Air Force Base in Texas.
23 They have been put in restraining chairs for months
at a time in astronaut studies at Bethesda Naval and
elsewhere.
24 Animals die in military contract ‘vaccine’ research.
25 When PETA was successful in cancelling the US Dept
of Defense use of living dogs as target practice for the
(unnecessary) training of surgeons, the DOD simply
substituted goats, making them truly scapegoats. Now
pigs too are being shot in the face and other body parts.
http\://http://www.peta.org/action/stop-animals-being-killed-by-military/?gclid=CNGN1cvTgckCFQQPaQodCLYDMw
26. Chemical and biological weapons from weaponized
anthrax to nerve gases have been developed on captive
animals for many decades. Recently biological weapons
developed by George Merck of the Merck pharmaceutical
company were destroyed after 45 or more years in
storage.
27.
. In weaponized anthrax development by the CIA
and Ft Detrick, 4000 primates were detroyed in just
1 experiment before captive primates and 1 billion dollars was given to Battelle
of Tennessee. The books of Leonard Horowitz document
the abuse.
For a list of other atrocities, see
http\://http://www.peta.net/feat/military
MILITARY SURVIVAL TRAINING
28. US soldiers in survival training are taught to club,
knife and otherwise kill animals from Dugway Proving
Ground in Utah to Okinawa.
http\://http://www.peta.org/feat/wargames/
29. Fort Dix in New Jersey is stabbing and burning animals
http\://getactive.peta.org/campaign/fort_dix
30.. Video of dog stabbing by US military
http\://getactive.peta.org/campaign/bolivia_military
31. Bolivian military with connections to US military
are stabbing dogs. http\://http://www.stopanimaltests.com”]http\://http://www.stopanimaltests.com
SOUND BOMBS HARM DOGS’ EARS
32. Israel’s sound bombs have been reputed to
explode the wombs of Palestinian women. They harm
animals with sensitive hearing such as dogs and cats.
EXTERMINATION OF BIRDS AND OTHER BEINGS AT
MILITARY BASES
33
a. The US military is secretly killing Canadian
geese on bases.
b. At Ft Campbell, Kentucky detergent was sprayed in winter
on thousands of blackbirds to destroy their feather oil.
Ann Free, Schweitzer biographer, wrote that as their lives
seeped out in heat and rose as mist, so did their souls rise
to God.
c.
Many bases such as those in Aviano Italy employ exterminators.
The lethal insecticides they have used have destroyed
the brains of some soldiers as well.
[B]BOMBING OF PET MARKETS[/B]
34 Bombing of pet markets in Iraq and elsewhere,
targeting Sunni, Shiite and animals.
[URL]http\://http://www.animalpeoplenews.org/07/3/petmarketbombing3_07.html[/URL\]
/> NUCLEAR TESTING
35 Nuclear War on Animals
The US Government seized 54,000 acres of private
land in New Mexico in 1942 to set up the Los Alamos Manhattan
Project. Wild mustangs were bombed by B29′s.
Brown cows’ hair turned white from the radiation.
Trillions of individual beings were bombed in New Mexico
in the atom bomb testing. Around the world nuclear
tests have always resulted in the murder of trillions of
beings.
EAR BREAKING MACHINES
36 A San Diego company, American Technology, makes LRAD’s, machines used against
the people and animals of Iraq, the people and animals
of Pittsburgh etc. The machine with 151 decibels destroys hearing
and is designed to disperse nonviolent protesters. Unlike human
beings who can generally cover their ears after the 1st piercing
ear drum buster, birds cannot.
http\://engforum.pravda.ru/showthread.php?t=264066
EMBARGOED SHIPS
37 Animals die on live transport ships in wartorn ports after standing in their own waste, dying of hunger and thirst. Israeli PM’s have bombed
livetransport ships in the Beirut harbor.
[B]PIGEONS AND OTHER MESSAGE CARRIERS[/B]
38 In World War 1 while the imperialist UK fought with the German kaiser
who had imperial aspirations, above the men in the trenches, sitting
ducks, were carrier pigeons released by the men, pigeons frequently
machine gunned.
39. http\://mprofaca.cro.net/chickens.html
As part of the constant dovetailing of American slaughterhouse product
corporations and the CIA and military, chickens were used in the Kuwait
war as ‘mine canaries’
INTENTIONAL SLAUGHTER OF ANIMALS
40. In forcible relocation of the Navajos, the US Army command
murdered all thsir sheep.
41. Conquering armies have often seized the animals of the
militarily defeated in order to slaughter and eat cows, sheep, pigs,
chickens etc.
42. 60,000 Baghdad Dogs shot: The Fruit of War
http\://blog.peta.org/archives/2010/07/thousands_killed_in_baghdad.php
With 19 years of bombing electricity plants and other infrastructure in Iraq, the Bush Obama
presence in Iraq has increased the number of stray dogs… who roam the streets eating the refuse
not picked up.
43. Sheep given bends by Navy and Univ of Wisconsin. 3 died.
Is animal life is cheap to Navy admirals?
http\://http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2010/07/15/18653904.php
http\://blogs.wsj.com/law/2010/04/02/animal-rights-groups-getting-clever-with-the-law
44. In military astronaut studies, Bethesda Naval
subjected primates to chair confinement for months at a time
Primates were in despair,
cramping, sleeping, defecating in the chairs
5 ways the Navy kills animals
a. underground explosives
http\://forum.surfermag.com/forum/showflat.php?Cat=0&Number=2013710&an=0&page=0
b. carrier support for bombing of animals in illegal wars
c. laboratory research on animals at Bethesda Naval etc.
d. sonar… killing whales, dolphins and other marine mammals,
fishes
e. propellers.. killing marine mammals, fishes[/quote]
45. Torture
Dr Martin Seligman at the Univ of Pennsylvania shocked dogs
.. he is the 2nd APA president to work with the CIA in developing
torture techniques. He was recently given a 31 million dollar
no bid military contract.
http\://boston.indymedia.org/newswire/display/211945/index.php
46.
Pakstan: The weather manipulation by US, NATO and Israeli
valley flooding… also harmed bears, as the bombing of Afghanistan does.
http\://animalrightshub.org/2010/09/07/pakistan-floods-ravage-bear-sanctuary
47 The number of accidents in which flocks of birds are sucked into propellers multiplies in war and military training exercises.
48. USAMRIID DNA tests traced the origins of the socalled Spanish flu which caused 25 million or more deaths in WW1 to a Tennessee pig farm. The eating of animal flesh is the number 1 cause of premature deaths in the world every year.
49. German Shepherds in the Vietnam War
They gave unconditional love
and loyalty. They were almost all betrayed.
In return for unconditional
love and loyalty, nearly all of the
4000 German Shepherds who had served
as sentries, scouts, attack dogs,
and lie detectors,
were defined at the end of the war
as 'excess equipment. They were forcibly
separated by senior officers from soldiers who held a mutual
love relationship with them, and turned
over to the South Vietnamese Army. Many
were killed and eaten.
In every country, animals are abused and killed.
In every warring country, animals have been kidnapped
and murdered that their bodies be eaten. They have
been bombed, smashed by tanks, starved, parachuted into warzones, used as bomb carriers, subjected to the hazards of sniffing for mines, used in dozens of countries in military research, abandoned when soldiers are shipped overseas.
http\://http://www.nydailynews.com/dog-days-war-share-article-1.814635
http\://http://www.pbase.com/635thk9/nemo_most_famous
http\://lakewoodvet.com/
50. Dogs were trained to attack the Japanese in WW2. Japanese American soldiers were used as bait in the training.
In World War 2 on Cat Island off the coast of
Mississippi, the military had a 3 month dogtraining
program. Their mission was to develop 20,000
attack dogs who could smell the difference between
a Japanese soldier and an American soldier. It
was hoped these dogs could be an advance team
to take Pacific islands from the Japanese.
Japanese American soldiers were used as bait.
They were ordered to beat the dogs over and over
so that the dogs would hate them and attack them.
The program failed because the dogs could discover
no difference between the smell of the Japanese American
soldiers and the other soldiers.
Japanese American Soldiers Used As Bait transcript of tv show
http\://www-tc.pbs.org/opb/historydetectives/static/media/transcripts/2011-05-19/701_wardogletter.pdf
http\://nisei.hawaii.edu/object/io_1153256967265.html
51. Parachutes Dogs have been parachuted in many cases alone into war zones.
In the war of the Israeli government against the Lebanese
people, a million animals died in an oil spill
created by a power plant bombing. Cows have died of thirst
on boats unable to land liveshipped animals. Animals
have died as relief supplies can’t get into the many crisis
areas. The Olmert regime fired upon relief workers.
* The IDF killed many Gaza zoo animals
bulldozing the cages while the animals
were in them.. gazelles had their
backs broken. Many zoos are prisons.
]http\://http://www.peta.org/feat/wargames/
52. In World War I, cats were dropped from the air with the mission of killing cats
http\://shootingcentre.com/2-more-insane-ways-the-military-tried-to-use-animals-in-war/
53a. The US military subsidize the cattle industry by allowing grazing of animals at very cheap prices on federal land.
53b At Fort Hood and elsewhere, numerous animals have been shot, bombed, run over or otherwise injured in military maneuvers.
12 of the many causes of war
1. ‘religious’ hatred
2. racist hatred
3. nationalism
4. petroplutocracy
5. drug lords (within and outside of intelligence services)
6. arms sales and other war profiteering
7. loanshark capitalism inherently
8. empire building .. land acquisition
9. generals and mercenaries attracted to violence
10. generals soldiers and mercenaries attracted to the
ego of advancement in the ranks
11. revenge
12. lust (as with Helen of Troy)
Historians Will and Ariel Durant wrote that Caesar’s armies marched on vegetables.
Some US Army nutritionists have been working on more vegan options for vegan
]soldiers and all soldiers, because of superior health.
American soldiers are required to kill docile animals during military “survival skills” training courses and are instructed to use their bare hands, rocks, or blunt instruments on chickens, rabbits, goats, and snakes as part of “emergency food procurement exercises.”
Reports reveal that animals die a slow and agonizing death after being bludgeoned, strangled, or decapitated. An Army course manual instructs soldiers to kill a chicken “by placing its head under a strong stick, placing both your feet on either end of the stick … and pulling vigorously until its head is pulled off.” Another Army manual says, “You can club small mammals or step on them.”
Department of the Air Force Instructor Guide: Basic Combat Survival Training Field Training
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDS:
1. Club to kill animal
2. Knife
3. 550 cord (to suspend animal and tie live animal to tree)
4. Containers/utensils for cooking
The U.S. Army, Air Force, and Marines have confirmed that at least six military courses currently engage in these exercises year-round, and there have been many reports of others. Government documents show that two Air Force bases alone use more than 1,500 rabbits each year, at a cost of more than $10,000.1 According to a 1997 Department of Defense (DoD) report, the Air Force kills more rabbits in its “survival skills” courses than does the entire DoD in all its research facilities combined.2 Estimates reveal that well over 10,000 animals are used every year in military food procurement exercises.
Typically, soldiers either carry their own animals in a backpack for several days before killing them or the animals are taken by vehicle into the woods, where they are “liberated” and then “recaptured,” says Sergeant Fredrickson of Dugway Proving Ground. Eyewitness accounts describe soldiers who are “required to stroke the rabbit to calm it, then bash it on the head … the rabbits don’t always die with the first blow.”
The military claims that these exercises are a necessary part of troop preparation. Major Tammy Miracle of the Massachusetts National Guard claims that killing docile animals “prepare[s] a soldier to fight in today’s modern battlefield.” She admits that although “this type of training may seem unusual … readiness remains to be the Army Guard’s overarching priority.”
These exercises, however, fail to teach relevant skills to soldiers who may one day experience life-threatening adverse conditions. It is pointless for a soldier to practice killing small domestic mammals and birds, considering that in a real-life survival experience, few would have trouble killing such an animal if survival depended on it. After all, soldiers do not practice by killing other humans in order to be effective in combat situations. In the past, there have been occasions when such exercises were canceled after receiving national exposure3—yet thousands of animals continue to suffer each year on military bases that pursue this training.
Please contact your senators and representative and request that they introduce language into this year’s Defense Appropriations Bill that explicitly prohibits the use of your taxpayer dollars to purchase live animals for military “survival skills training.” If you don’t know their contact information, please call the Congressional Switchboard at 202-225-3121, provide your state or zip code, and ask to be transferred to their offices or click here to obtain the information through a web page.
1 Fairchild Air Force Base, WA 99011-8648; United States Air Force Academy, CO 80840-6260
2 “Department of Defense Animal Care and Use Programs 1997”
3 United States Army Dugway Proving Ground; Massachusetts Army National Guard
*************
15 Ways AntiHealth Departments Connected To Pharmaceutical
Servants of the CDC Operate
1.Across the country, many health
departments ignore the many salmonella and ecoli violations
at mega fast food outlets while bringing down great force on small
operations.
2. In league with realtors, health departments bulldozed brick
homes, harassing homeowners as they attempted to create a scarcity
of housing and consequent high rents. Now with tens of thousands
of homes vacant in big American cities, the rent bubbles still have not burst.
3. Many health departments enforce compulsory mowing ordinances
which violate the first amendment
4. Health department directors and sanitarians, building inspectors
are unelected.
5. Health departments are eliminating fireflies, monarch butterflies,
dragonflies, and countless diverse species as they spray poisons in
the air of communities, poisoning the waters and air, violating
the will of the people and enriching huge chemical companies.
6. Health departments in concert with the CDC are deliberately
misclassifying Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Chicken, Mad Fish, Mad Deer
and other BSE deaths as meningitis,
encephalitis, leukemia, Alzheimer’s, brain tumors etc.
7. Health departments have given orders to remove centenarian trees
as they dictate to homeowners what they can do on their own
property.
8. Health departments have been involved in a genocidal war against
rats and have violated the spiritual beliefs of Franciscans, Buddhists,
Hindus, Sufis, Jains and many others whose religions teach that all life is sacred.
9. In many cities a mayor can use many agencies in a coordinated
attack against his political opponents.
A disgruntled neighbor can activate
the local health department,
building inspection, animal control,
police, fire inspectors can give
a constant parade of harrassers to
someone. Health department officials have
been known to threaten calls to the building
inspector unless their privacy invading
‘sanitarian’ is allowed in.
10. Through compulsory pet
vaccinations, through promotion
of Glaxo, Roche, Aventis, Chiron
and other war profiteer ‘flu’ shots,
health departments enable
the engorging of international
drug companies.
11. A Canton Ohio health department
director threatened a resident with
jail because she was feeding a stray
cat.
12. Health departments comb
the yards of the poor for feces
from their pets while ignoring
factory farms and slaughterhouse
operations (Smithfield, Tyson’s, Perdue,
Cargill, Ohio Fresh Eggs, DeCoster’s) which
dump untold trillions of gallons
of feces and urine into the
water systems.
13. In many cities, the local health
department has pressured city councils
into trapping cats and dogs rather than spaying them. Why? Because
laboratories such as Harvard, UC Davis,
Univ of Texas, Univ of Wisconsin, Yale,
Cornell, Princeton, Yerkes, Emory
want a constant stream of animals
to kill.
14. Raccoons are being poisoned
with what the public is told
is rabies vaccine.
15. The socalled West Nile Virus comes
to carnivorous birds and is misnamed
.. the CDC and Health Dept. in order
to avoid panic about the pandemic
of Avian Spongiform Encephalopathy
or Mad Chicken has lied about this.
The Ecoli Scam
The animal flesh industry dominated government agencies around the world do not
publicize the billions of food poisoning cases annually,
the cancer, heart disease, Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Chicken
Mad Fish etc.
The CDC and public ‘health’ departments in the US
have many gullible people in the populace convinced
that unclean hands are the main cause of ecoli or colon
bacteria. In reality, the fast food outbreaks of ecoli
are censored. Non animal sources of ecoli are one tenth
of one percent, perhaps, of the total.
Dr John Harvey Kellogg, MD, relative of someone who
founded Kellogg Cereals, studied colon bacteria and found
that within 4 hours of a mammal’s murder, the
ecoli had multiplied by billions.
When mammals are murdered, they are waiting in queue,
terrified, hearing the screams of their friends or family.
They defecate in fright, all over themselves, all over
their hair covered skin, all over the floor They
are disemboweled, sometimes while still alive but there is
no way to remove all the colon (ecoli is used to hide
the intestinal waste origins) bacteria.
See also:
§Donald Jr and Eric Trump
original image (634x951)