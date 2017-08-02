From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation Donald Trump: 28 Of The Many Ways He Harms Animals by SNS

Wednesday Aug 2nd, 2017 11:50 AM From the animals he's bombed in 4 countries to the veal he serves in restaurants, Trump has killed millions of animals.

Trump in March of 2017 killed 1000 civilians and millions of animals in bombings in Mosul, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Yemen. In April he added to his violent record with

over 50 misxsile strikes in Syria, acting without congressional approval. In addition he dropped what was called 'the mother of all bombs' costing 16 million dollars (while he cut aid to famine torn Africa) on the innocent people, vulnerable animals and fragile environment of Afghanistan.



Trump's record re animals:

1. Two of Trump's sons are trophy hunters.

2 Trump started up Trump Steaks which failed.

3 Trump's subordinates erased the entire USDA lab inspection

data base (inspection of cruel animal torture research labs)

4 His daughter Ivanka uses the fur of murdered rabbits, skins of murdered cows in her clothing and shoe lines. (Her sweat shops in China have 62 hour shifts and low pay)

5 The hunter dominated National Rifle Assoc. gave Trump support

6 Because Donald Trump before 90 days had gone by had already illegally immorally and unconstitutionally bombed 4 countries (Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria) he continues the mass animal slaughter of wars in which animals are bombed, crushed by tanks, seized to be eaten,abandoned by refugees etc.

7 Trump's appointment of Zinke to Dept of Interior is bad news for animals.

8 Countless mammals, birds, fishes are murdered for Trump restaurant food.

9 Countless chickens pigs and cows are in factory farms. Their stolen products

are served in Trump restaurants.

10 Trump appointed the US' main proponent of the mass slaughter of pigs,

the governor of Iowa, Terry Bradshaw, to be ambassador to China.

11 Trump has asked primate abuser Francis Collins to stay on as director of animal torture center, National Institutes of Health

12 Trump was considering superhawk, chickenhawk and former meat lobbyist

John Bolton for the State Dept. Where is Bolton now?

13 Trump responded to the pushing of Alaska senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan by legalizing the murder of Alaska bear cubs and wolf puppies

14. Trump wants oil drilling, mining, tree killing in the national parks. If he wins, many animal bird and plant lives will be lost.https\://ashpolitics.files.wordpress.com/200...nyon-mining.jpg" alt="[linked image]">

15. Trump reduces protections for marine mammals, turtles, fishes, octopi, coral reefs etc.

Trump who nominated Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson (whose company many years paid no taxes, whose company never paid in full the Exxon Valdez oil spill fine) to head the State Dept. Now Trump wants drilling in the sea

16. Trump has allowed the Army Corps of Engineers to continue their mass slaughter of cormorants.

17. Trump's Zinke, head of the DOI, is portrayed as all cuddly by CBS for allowing dogs in the workplace.. no mention by CBS of his plan to murder bears

Any day now, US Fish and Wildlife will release a plan to end Endangered Species Act protections for Greater Yellowstone's grizzly bears and allow states to move forward with trophy hunts. Take action now to protect grizzlies from trophy hunting!http\://sc.org/2oFLoto

18. Trump has removed protections for whales and sea turtles



http\://worldanimalnews.com/trump-administration-cancels-new-protection-for-endangered-whales-marine-mammals-sea-turtles/

19. He and Zinke have removed protections for Yellowstone bears

20. At Trump's golf courses, people are not allowed to drive golf carts on greens, endangering toads, butterflies etc. Trump ignores the rules.

21. Trump has broken his promise to rein in the pricegouging animal torturing drug companies.

22. His border wall if implemented would harm thousands of species of animals and plants.

23. As Trump, Pruitt and Bannon continue to dismantle the EPA, 20 years of secrecy

about DuPont's Chemours division poisoning animals and fishes of Cape Fear River

now poison Wilmington NC's drinking water.

http\://

24. Trump and Zinke are planning to reduce Olympia Washington national park's mountain goats. Murder is being considered.

25. According to the pig butchers' site pigprogress.net Trump before Nov 2016 was on record supporting ag gag laws and AETA,

the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act, which criminalizes peaceful protest.

26. Before shilling for Trump,

Steve Bannon promoted Sarah Palin for president (Was he involved in convincing McCain to put her on his ticket?)

http\://

27. After Trump and Zinke opened up marine mammals, Yellowstone bears, Olympia Washington goats to slaughter and animal habitat to oil drilling, they plan to sell out wild horses.

http\://

28. Several of Trump's restaurants serve veal.



https\://



https\://



http\://



https\://sheffield.indymedia.org.uk/2009/03/424304.html



https\://



*************



53 Of The Ways The World's Militaries War On Animals



Nearly every military in the world harms animals. All wars are wars on animals birds and fishes as well as forests.



Trillions of animals died in World War I and II. Countless trillions of animals died in World War II of atom bomb testing as they were left behind in the desert. 20 million horses died in World War I.



Animals are voiceless victims of the 12 wars Hillary Clinton has hawkishly advocated while Secretary of State. Animals are bombed, burned, starved, smashed by tanks, shot by machine guns, abandoned by refugees, bulldozed in zoos, abandoned in warzones by soldiers returning home. They are kidnapped to pull loads, seized butchered and eaten, tortured in military labs. Dolphins. shackled into being forced bomb carriers and dogs as forced minesniffers have been blown to smithareens.



Animals have been the devoured, the blinded, the maimed,

the dis-armed, the trampled, the lamed



They died freezing, blown apart, drowned, unfamed,

these helpless victims, silent and unnamed



http\://















http\://



http\://



It is likely that military in other countries harm animals. Do citizens

of the US have a duty first to end cruelty at home?.



BOMBS WHICH BURN

1 People animals birds are killed burned blown apart by bombs, rockets, missiles.

LAND MINES

2 People animals birds are blown apart by mines of war profiteers

both when forced into service as dolphin or dog minesniffers

or as unsuspecting victims of mines... A rhino whose legs

were turned to jelly by a landmine in Africa was one

of billions of animal, bird and other victims of landmines.

Children think the land mines are toys and blow off their hands

picking them up.

USE OF ANIMALS AS WEAPONS CARRIERS

3 The US regime under Reagan pretrained mules as Afghan ammunitions carriers. The mules were blown up not only by accidents on the trails but by combatants.

4 The US Navy has electroshocked porpoises and turned them into weapons carriers. (See Day of the Dolphin by former navy researcher Lilly)

BOMBING OF OIL REFINERIES

5 Whales, dolphins, fishes, turtles, sea birds are killed in oil spills from bombing power plants. 15,000 tons of oil

have been dumped into the Mediterranean by the Israeli

bombing of a Lebanese power plant.

ZOOS BULLDOZED AND BOMBED

6 Animals are bulldozed (killed or backs broken) in zoos in wartorn areas.*

The Nazis bombed London zoos. Churchill retaliated

bombing the Berlin Zoo. The Israeli Defense Force

bulldozed the Gaza Zoo, breaking the backs of those

who survived deaths by crushing.

ENTOMBED BY BOMBS

7. Bears and other animals are sealed into Afghan caves by bombs

WHALES DOLPHINS KILLED BY SONAR OF NAVY SHIPS

8 Naval warships' sonar kills whales.

DEVOURED

9 Animals are seized, slaughtered and eaten by armies.

10 Animals disoriented by bombs run away from their homes.

REFUGEE AND SOLDIER ABANDONMENT

11a Animals are abandoned in the US by refugees and by soldiers

ordered overseas.

11b Dogs taken overseas by the USAF, those which survived

the bombs, the landmines, the bullets, were often left behind...

in Vietnam, Iraq etc.

QUOTE

Propaganda by the US Air Force on the use of dogs

and other animals in the Iraq and many other wars.

http\://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a3/Belgian_Shepherd_Malinois_on_top_of_tank.jpg/330px-Belgian_Shepherd_Malinois_on_top_of_tank.jpg[/img

INSTITUTIONAL SHUT DOORS



12 Animals are not allowed in to all refugee camps. The US Red Cross

after a worldwide outcry re its gunbacked separation of people

from animals has begun to change its rules on this.

ANIMAL HABITAT DESTROYED

13 Animal habitat (trees, orchards, vines, plants, watersheds) are destroyed by daisy cutter, bunker

buster and other bombs, cruise missiles etc. Tanks crush

sapling trees and add to the desertification of the planet.

They create erosion ruts and cause mudslindes in areas

with rain.

DEPLETED URANIUM

14 Depleted uranium is giving animals as well as people

cancer,81 times the average in Baghdad.

BOMBING OF REFUGEES

15 Animals as well as people have died as supply convoys

were foiled by bombed roads and bridges, and as

convoys have been fired upon. In the Highway of Death

bombing directed by G H W Bush, 250,000 white flagged

surrendering soldiers as well as refugees with donkeys,

cats, dogs, goats, cows, chickens etc. were carpet

bombed and bulldozed into graves.

UNABLE TO ESCAPE PENS, CAGES, ROPES

16. Some abandoned animals are left tied up without war

and are dying of thirst and or heat or cold

UNCONSCIOUS DRIVERS

17. Motorists racing to get out of bombing areas are

mowing down goats, cats, dogs, chickens, sheep on the roads.

PROPELLER AND TANK DEATHS OF BIRDS, MARINE MAMMALS, FISHES

18. Naval warships carve up marine mammals in their

propellers as jetfighters carve up birds in their propellers.

Tanks have crushed untold trillions of small mammals,

ground nesting birds, frogs, snakes, ants in anthills,

and countless other species.

ALCOHOL RELEASED ABUSE

19. American soldiers drinking have shot

tigers and lions in the Baghdad Zoo.

CHECKPOINT VIOLENCE

20. Donkeys and dogs have been shot at Israeli govt checkpoints

NASA VIOLENCE

21a. Currently Samuel Aronson of Brookhaven is irradiating squirrel monkeys in NASA's latest military research. http\://

21b

NASA's military missions have involved secreting

animals aboard. This is unpublicized. Many secreted animals

were with the astronauts blown apart by Lockheed and

other Bonapartes

21c

http\://

NASA against public will announces it intends to irradiate captive primates in its war to militarize space

MILITARY RESEARCH

22 Animals die in military weapons research labs. Primates

have been irradiated at Barnes Air Force Base in Texas.

23 They have been put in restraining chairs for months

at a time in astronaut studies at Bethesda Naval and

elsewhere.

24 Animals die in military contract ‘vaccine’ research.

25 When PETA was successful in cancelling the US Dept

of Defense use of living dogs as target practice for the

(unnecessary) training of surgeons, the DOD simply

substituted goats, making them truly scapegoats. Now



pigs too are being shot in the face and other body parts.



http\://

26. Chemical and biological weapons from weaponized

anthrax to nerve gases have been developed on captive

animals for many decades. Recently biological weapons

developed by George Merck of the Merck pharmaceutical

company were destroyed after 45 or more years in

storage.

27.

. In weaponized anthrax development by the CIA

and Ft Detrick, 4000 primates were detroyed in just

1 experiment before captive primates and 1 billion dollars was given to Battelle

of Tennessee. The books of Leonard Horowitz document

the abuse.

For a list of other atrocities, see

http\://

MILITARY SURVIVAL TRAINING

28. US soldiers in survival training are taught to club,

knife and otherwise kill animals from Dugway Proving

Ground in Utah to Okinawa.

http\://

29. Fort Dix in New Jersey is stabbing and burning animals

http\://getactive.peta.org/campaign/fort_dix

30.. Video of dog stabbing by US military

http\://getactive.peta.org/campaign/bolivia_military

31. Bolivian military with connections to US military

are stabbing dogs. http\://

SOUND BOMBS HARM DOGS’ EARS

32. Israel’s sound bombs have been reputed to

explode the wombs of Palestinian women. They harm

animals with sensitive hearing such as dogs and cats.

EXTERMINATION OF BIRDS AND OTHER BEINGS AT

MILITARY BASES

33

a. The US military is secretly killing Canadian

geese on bases.

b. At Ft Campbell, Kentucky detergent was sprayed in winter

on thousands of blackbirds to destroy their feather oil.

Ann Free, Schweitzer biographer, wrote that as their lives

seeped out in heat and rose as mist, so did their souls rise

to God.

c.

Many bases such as those in Aviano Italy employ exterminators.

The lethal insecticides they have used have destroyed

the brains of some soldiers as well.

[B]BOMBING OF PET MARKETS[/B]

34 Bombing of pet markets in Iraq and elsewhere,

targeting Sunni, Shiite and animals.

[URL]http\://

/> NUCLEAR TESTING

35 Nuclear War on Animals

The US Government seized 54,000 acres of private

land in New Mexico in 1942 to set up the Los Alamos Manhattan

Project. Wild mustangs were bombed by B29′s.

Brown cows’ hair turned white from the radiation.

Trillions of individual beings were bombed in New Mexico

in the atom bomb testing. Around the world nuclear

tests have always resulted in the murder of trillions of

beings.

EAR BREAKING MACHINES

36 A San Diego company, American Technology, makes LRAD’s, machines used against

the people and animals of Iraq, the people and animals

of Pittsburgh etc. The machine with 151 decibels destroys hearing

and is designed to disperse nonviolent protesters. Unlike human

beings who can generally cover their ears after the 1st piercing

ear drum buster, birds cannot.

http\://engforum.pravda.ru/showthread.php?t=264066

EMBARGOED SHIPS

37 Animals die on live transport ships in wartorn ports after standing in their own waste, dying of hunger and thirst. Israeli PM’s have bombed

livetransport ships in the Beirut harbor.

[B]PIGEONS AND OTHER MESSAGE CARRIERS[/B]

38 In World War 1 while the imperialist UK fought with the German kaiser

who had imperial aspirations, above the men in the trenches, sitting

ducks, were carrier pigeons released by the men, pigeons frequently

machine gunned.

39. http\://mprofaca.cro.net/chickens.html

As part of the constant dovetailing of American slaughterhouse product

corporations and the CIA and military, chickens were used in the Kuwait

war as ‘mine canaries’

INTENTIONAL SLAUGHTER OF ANIMALS

40. In forcible relocation of the Navajos, the US Army command

murdered all thsir sheep.

41. Conquering armies have often seized the animals of the

militarily defeated in order to slaughter and eat cows, sheep, pigs,

chickens etc.

42. 60,000 Baghdad Dogs shot: The Fruit of War

http\://blog.peta.org/archives/2010/07/thousands_killed_in_baghdad.php

With 19 years of bombing electricity plants and other infrastructure in Iraq, the Bush Obama

presence in Iraq has increased the number of stray dogs… who roam the streets eating the refuse

not picked up.

43. Sheep given bends by Navy and Univ of Wisconsin. 3 died.

Is animal life is cheap to Navy admirals?

http\://

http\://blogs.wsj.com/law/2010/04/02/animal-rights-groups-getting-clever-with-the-law

44. In military astronaut studies, Bethesda Naval

subjected primates to chair confinement for months at a time



Primates were in despair,

cramping, sleeping, defecating in the chairs

5 ways the Navy kills animals



a. underground explosives

http\://forum.surfermag.com/forum/showflat.php?Cat=0&Number=2013710&an=0&page=0

b. carrier support for bombing of animals in illegal wars

c. laboratory research on animals at Bethesda Naval etc.

d. sonar… killing whales, dolphins and other marine mammals,

fishes

e. propellers.. killing marine mammals, fishes[/quote]

45. Torture

Dr Martin Seligman at the Univ of Pennsylvania shocked dogs

.. he is the 2nd APA president to work with the CIA in developing

torture techniques. He was recently given a 31 million dollar

no bid military contract.

http\://boston.indymedia.org/newswire/display/211945/index.php

46.

Pakstan: The weather manipulation by US, NATO and Israeli

valley flooding… also harmed bears, as the bombing of Afghanistan does.

http\://animalrightshub.org/2010/09/07/pakistan-floods-ravage-bear-sanctuary



47 The number of accidents in which flocks of birds are sucked into propellers multiplies in war and military training exercises.



48. USAMRIID DNA tests traced the origins of the socalled Spanish flu which caused 25 million or more deaths in WW1 to a Tennessee pig farm. The eating of animal flesh is the number 1 cause of premature deaths in the world every year.



49. German Shepherds in the Vietnam War



They gave unconditional love

and loyalty. They were almost all betrayed.

In return for unconditional

love and loyalty, nearly all of the

4000 German Shepherds who had served

as sentries, scouts, attack dogs,

and lie detectors,

were defined at the end of the war

as 'excess equipment. They were forcibly

separated by senior officers from soldiers who held a mutual

love relationship with them, and turned

over to the South Vietnamese Army. Many

were killed and eaten.



In every country, animals are abused and killed.

In every warring country, animals have been kidnapped

and murdered that their bodies be eaten. They have

been bombed, smashed by tanks, starved, parachuted into warzones, used as bomb carriers, subjected to the hazards of sniffing for mines, used in dozens of countries in military research, abandoned when soldiers are shipped overseas.



In every country, animals are abused and killed.

In every warring country, animals have been kidnapped

and murdered that their bodies be eaten. They have

been bombed, smashed by tanks, starved



used in dozens of countries in military

research, abandoned when soldiers are shipped overseas.



http\://



http\://



http\://lakewoodvet.com/







50. Dogs were trained to attack the Japanese in WW2. Japanese American soldiers were used as bait in the training.



In World War 2 on Cat Island off the coast of

Mississippi, the military had a 3 month dogtraining

program. Their mission was to develop 20,000

attack dogs who could smell the difference between

a Japanese soldier and an American soldier. It

was hoped these dogs could be an advance team

to take Pacific islands from the Japanese.

Japanese American soldiers were used as bait.

They were ordered to beat the dogs over and over

so that the dogs would hate them and attack them.

The program failed because the dogs could discover

no difference between the smell of the Japanese American

soldiers and the other soldiers.



Japanese American Soldiers Used As Bait transcript of tv show

http\://www-tc.pbs.org/opb/historydetectives/static/media/transcripts/2011-05-19/701_wardogletter.pdf

http\://nisei.hawaii.edu/object/io_1153256967265.html



51. Parachutes Dogs have been parachuted in many cases alone into war zones.



In the war of the Israeli government against the Lebanese

people, a million animals died in an oil spill

created by a power plant bombing. Cows have died of thirst

on boats unable to land liveshipped animals. Animals

have died as relief supplies can’t get into the many crisis

areas. The Olmert regime fired upon relief workers.



* The IDF killed many Gaza zoo animals

bulldozing the cages while the animals

were in them.. gazelles had their

backs broken. Many zoos are prisons.



]http\://



52. In World War I, cats were dropped from the air with the mission of killing cats



http\://shootingcentre.com/2-more-insane-ways-the-military-tried-to-use-animals-in-war/



53a. The US military subsidize the cattle industry by allowing grazing of animals at very cheap prices on federal land.



53b At Fort Hood and elsewhere, numerous animals have been shot, bombed, run over or otherwise injured in military maneuvers.



12 of the many causes of war



1. ‘religious’ hatred

2. racist hatred

3. nationalism

4. petroplutocracy

5. drug lords (within and outside of intelligence services)

6. arms sales and other war profiteering

7. loanshark capitalism inherently

8. empire building .. land acquisition

9. generals and mercenaries attracted to violence

10. generals soldiers and mercenaries attracted to the

ego of advancement in the ranks

11. revenge

12. lust (as with Helen of Troy)



Historians Will and Ariel Durant wrote that Caesar’s armies marched on vegetables.

Some US Army nutritionists have been working on more vegan options for vegan

]soldiers and all soldiers, because of superior health.



American soldiers are required to kill docile animals during military “survival skills” training courses and are instructed to use their bare hands, rocks, or blunt instruments on chickens, rabbits, goats, and snakes as part of “emergency food procurement exercises.”



Reports reveal that animals die a slow and agonizing death after being bludgeoned, strangled, or decapitated. An Army course manual instructs soldiers to kill a chicken “by placing its head under a strong stick, placing both your feet on either end of the stick … and pulling vigorously until its head is pulled off.” Another Army manual says, “You can club small mammals or step on them.”



Department of the Air Force Instructor Guide: Basic Combat Survival Training Field Training

INSTRUCTIONAL AIDS:

1. Club to kill animal

2. Knife

3. 550 cord (to suspend animal and tie live animal to tree)

4. Containers/utensils for cooking



The U.S. Army, Air Force, and Marines have confirmed that at least six military courses currently engage in these exercises year-round, and there have been many reports of others. Government documents show that two Air Force bases alone use more than 1,500 rabbits each year, at a cost of more than $10,000.1 According to a 1997 Department of Defense (DoD) report, the Air Force kills more rabbits in its “survival skills” courses than does the entire DoD in all its research facilities combined.2 Estimates reveal that well over 10,000 animals are used every year in military food procurement exercises.



Typically, soldiers either carry their own animals in a backpack for several days before killing them or the animals are taken by vehicle into the woods, where they are “liberated” and then “recaptured,” says Sergeant Fredrickson of Dugway Proving Ground. Eyewitness accounts describe soldiers who are “required to stroke the rabbit to calm it, then bash it on the head … the rabbits don’t always die with the first blow.”



The military claims that these exercises are a necessary part of troop preparation. Major Tammy Miracle of the Massachusetts National Guard claims that killing docile animals “prepare[s] a soldier to fight in today’s modern battlefield.” She admits that although “this type of training may seem unusual … readiness remains to be the Army Guard’s overarching priority.”



These exercises, however, fail to teach relevant skills to soldiers who may one day experience life-threatening adverse conditions. It is pointless for a soldier to practice killing small domestic mammals and birds, considering that in a real-life survival experience, few would have trouble killing such an animal if survival depended on it. After all, soldiers do not practice by killing other humans in order to be effective in combat situations. In the past, there have been occasions when such exercises were canceled after receiving national exposure3—yet thousands of animals continue to suffer each year on military bases that pursue this training.



Please contact your senators and representative and request that they introduce language into this year’s Defense Appropriations Bill that explicitly prohibits the use of your taxpayer dollars to purchase live animals for military “survival skills training.” If you don’t know their contact information, please call the Congressional Switchboard at 202-225-3121, provide your state or zip code, and ask to be transferred to their offices or click here to obtain the information through a web page.



1 Fairchild Air Force Base, WA 99011-8648; United States Air Force Academy, CO 80840-6260

2 “Department of Defense Animal Care and Use Programs 1997”

3 United States Army Dugway Proving Ground; Massachusetts Army National Guard



*************



15 Ways AntiHealth Departments Connected To Pharmaceutical

Servants of the CDC Operate

1.Across the country, many health

departments ignore the many salmonella and ecoli violations

at mega fast food outlets while bringing down great force on small

operations.

2. In league with realtors, health departments bulldozed brick

homes, harassing homeowners as they attempted to create a scarcity

of housing and consequent high rents. Now with tens of thousands

of homes vacant in big American cities, the rent bubbles still have not burst.

3. Many health departments enforce compulsory mowing ordinances

which violate the first amendment

4. Health department directors and sanitarians, building inspectors

are unelected.

5. Health departments are eliminating fireflies, monarch butterflies,

dragonflies, and countless diverse species as they spray poisons in

the air of communities, poisoning the waters and air, violating

the will of the people and enriching huge chemical companies.

6. Health departments in concert with the CDC are deliberately

misclassifying Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Chicken, Mad Fish, Mad Deer

and other BSE deaths as meningitis,

encephalitis, leukemia, Alzheimer’s, brain tumors etc.

7. Health departments have given orders to remove centenarian trees

as they dictate to homeowners what they can do on their own

property.

8. Health departments have been involved in a genocidal war against

rats and have violated the spiritual beliefs of Franciscans, Buddhists,

Hindus, Sufis, Jains and many others whose religions teach that all life is sacred.

9. In many cities a mayor can use many agencies in a coordinated

attack against his political opponents.

A disgruntled neighbor can activate

the local health department,

building inspection, animal control,

police, fire inspectors can give

a constant parade of harrassers to

someone. Health department officials have

been known to threaten calls to the building

inspector unless their privacy invading

‘sanitarian’ is allowed in.

10. Through compulsory pet

vaccinations, through promotion

of Glaxo, Roche, Aventis, Chiron

and other war profiteer ‘flu’ shots,

health departments enable

the engorging of international

drug companies.

11. A Canton Ohio health department

director threatened a resident with

jail because she was feeding a stray

cat.

12. Health departments comb

the yards of the poor for feces

from their pets while ignoring

factory farms and slaughterhouse

operations (Smithfield, Tyson’s, Perdue,

Cargill, Ohio Fresh Eggs, DeCoster’s) which

dump untold trillions of gallons

of feces and urine into the

water systems.

13. In many cities, the local health

department has pressured city councils

into trapping cats and dogs rather than spaying them. Why? Because

laboratories such as Harvard, UC Davis,

Univ of Texas, Univ of Wisconsin, Yale,

Cornell, Princeton, Yerkes, Emory

want a constant stream of animals

to kill.

14. Raccoons are being poisoned

with what the public is told

is rabies vaccine.

15. The socalled West Nile Virus comes

to carnivorous birds and is misnamed

.. the CDC and Health Dept. in order

to avoid panic about the pandemic

of Avian Spongiform Encephalopathy

or Mad Chicken has lied about this.

The Ecoli Scam



The animal flesh industry dominated government agencies around the world do not

publicize the billions of food poisoning cases annually,

the cancer, heart disease, Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Chicken

Mad Fish etc.



The CDC and public ‘health’ departments in the US

have many gullible people in the populace convinced

that unclean hands are the main cause of ecoli or colon

bacteria. In reality, the fast food outbreaks of ecoli

are censored. Non animal sources of ecoli are one tenth

of one percent, perhaps, of the total.



Dr John Harvey Kellogg, MD, relative of someone who

founded Kellogg Cereals, studied colon bacteria and found

that within 4 hours of a mammal’s murder, the

ecoli had multiplied by billions.



When mammals are murdered, they are waiting in queue,

terrified, hearing the screams of their friends or family.

They defecate in fright, all over themselves, all over

their hair covered skin, all over the floor They

are disemboweled, sometimes while still alive but there is

no way to remove all the colon (ecoli is used to hide

the intestinal waste origins) bacteria.



http\://



http\://



https\://a.allpoetry.com/column/11556153-53-Of-The-Ways-The-Worlds-Militaries-War-On-Animals-by-saiom



http\://

http\://engforum.pravda.ru (put frankensteins in search)

http\://

http\://

http\://

in live shipment boats in Beirut harbor

http\://

http\://

http\://

vivisection)

http\://english.aljazeera.net ocean creatures dying from

massive oil spill generated by Israeli bombing of power

plant

http\://

http\://

http\://

http\://

http\://spot.acorn.net/fruitarian

http\://



http\://



http\://kdhnews.com/news/lawsuit-pits-fort-hood-cattle-ranchers-against-each-other/article_4fc9ebe4-c556-11e4-8921-2fe6299c6b62.html



http\://

https\://

https\://



http\://



Dolphins forced into harm's way



http\://



53 ways ways the world's military war on animals

http\://allpoetry.com/column/11556153-53_Ways_The_Worlds_Militaries_War_On_Animals-by-saiom



http\://



http\://



http\://



http\://



http\://projectcensored.org/25-us-military-trains-soldiers-to-kill-and-eat-tame-animals/



Bombs do not distinguish as Native American cultures do between

pregnant animals and the rest of the herd.



S Shriver



http://www.telegraph.co.uk



https\://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/dc/9d/c1/dc9dc189b68af5fe8514eccabfe73e17.jpg

See also:

http://peta.org





