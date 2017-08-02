From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers Is Mark Zuckerberg Home? & The Internet, Facebook, Defamation/Retaliation With Prof. Hall by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Aug 2nd, 2017 4:50 AM Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall tried to meet Mark Zuckerberg at his mansion in San Francisco to talk about the Facebook frame-up against him and the use of this posting on his facebook page to get him fired and ruin his career at the University of Lethridge. The national union Canadian Association of University Teacher CAUT is demanding that he be returned to his job.

original image (4032x3024)



Is Mark Zuckerberg Home? Canadian Professor Anthony Hall Goes To Meet Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg At SF Mansion

https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM

Canadian Lethridge University Professor Anthony Hall went to visit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at his San Francisco mansion on July 31, 2017 to ask him about the role of Facebook in the placing of defamatory material on his Facebook page and then the use of that placement to slander and seek his termination from the University as well as instigating a police investigation of him. Mark Zuckerberg apparently was not home at his $15 million dollar mansion but Professor Hall discussed why he wants some answers from Mark Zuckerberg. His union University of Lethridge Faculty Association and the Canadian Association of University Teacher CAUT are both working together to have professor Anthony Hall back into the classroom at the University of Lethridge.

For more information:

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-25-16-professor-hall-suspension-facebook-and-israel-and-bft-yvette-felarca-suspension

https://youtu.be/pwAGBlihq4U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt38tXaJ6dQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9Bt5p5EqR8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHhVxvNt3vY

https://youtu.be/L2Ju7pSJ_qI

http://ahtribune.com/in-depth/1259-bnai-brith-canadian-professor.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4JKdO1zW24

https://academicfreedomanthonyhall.wordpress.com

Production of

Labor Video Project



The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall

https://youtu.be/fae_dVbyrGg

"The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation" was the title of a presentation by Professor Anthony Hall of the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. Prof. Hall talked about how a reprehensible image and text was placed on his Facebook wall for a few hours on August 26, 2016 and then deployed to target him professionally in what amounts an organized political frame-up. B'nai Brith Canada, the Canadian branch of the US and Israeli-based Anti-Defamation League, conducted the initial smear campaign based on publicizing the maliciously engineered content of the planted Facebook post put on Prof. Hall's Facebook wall without his knowlewdge or consent for a few hours on Aug. 26. When Prof. Hall later became aware of the post's reprehensible contents, he condemned the post's outrageous statements about Jewish people.



The result of this operation was that in early October of 2016, Prof. Hall was suspended, initially without pay, and without any process of independent adjudication as required by the collective agreement between the University Administration and the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA). ULFA and the 68,000 member-strong Canadian Association of University Teachers are both demanding that Prof. Hall's case must be returned to the procedures outlined in the collective agreement. They are demanding that University Administration cease and desist defaming the Canadian professor along the same lines as those initiated by B'nai Brith Canada.



Professor Hall talks about the possibility that Facebook Inc. was a party to the conspiracy to ruin the career of this critic of Israeli policies and actions. He points to negotiations between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aimed at engineering Facebook content to favor the Israeli side in the conflict between the Israeli state and the Palestinian people. He also highlights his insistence on addressing the evidence pointing to the role of Israel First partisans in the notorious lies and crimes of 9/11.



This talk was at LaborTech 2017 in San Francisco with the title “The Internet, Technology, The Gig Economy and the Future of Labor”.

For more media:

https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-25-16-professor-hall-suspension-facebook-and-israel-and-bft-yvette-felarca-suspension

https://youtu.be/pwAGBlihq4U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt38tXaJ6dQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9Bt5p5EqR8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHhVxvNt3vY

https://youtu.be/L2Ju7pSJ_qI

http://ahtribune.com/in-depth/1259-bnai-brith-canadian-professor.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4JKdO1zW24

https://academicfreedomanthonyhall.wordpress.com

http://www.labortech.net

http://www.labornet.org

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



Facebook hires longtime Netanyahu adviser

http://mondoweiss.net/2016/06/facebook-longtime-netanyahu/

Activism Dorgham Abusalim on June 20, 2016 10 Comments

Adjust Font Size

Jordana Cutler (Photo: Twitter)





Jordana Cutler, who is currently the Chief of Staff at the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, and a longtime adviser to Netanyahu, has been named as head of policy and communications at Facebook’s Israel office.



The appointment comes amidst growing Israeli government frenzy concerning incitement allegations and BDS, the global non-violent movement against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, whose often viral presence online exposes Israeli human rights violations. Also, since October 2015 violence has surged between Palestinians and Israelis, chiefly by knife attacks. Often, these attacks, or Israel’s disproportionate response, would be captured on video, and widely shared on Facebook.



Since then, Israel and the social network have been cozying up to each other following repeated demands and lobbying by Israeli government officials. In October 2015, Simon Milner, Facebook Policy Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, attended the Knesset “Caucus Against Violent and Inciting Dialogue in Social Media,” chaired by MK Revital Swid, a member of the Zionist Union. Following the conference, in a letter to Milner, Swid requested that “Facebook, Inc. should immediately locate, monitor and remove pages that spew incitement and encourage murder,” insisting that “Facebook cannot detach itself from the terrorism being enabled through its network,” and called for hiring a representative in Israel to address these issues, the Jerusalem Post reported.



Milner’s response simply restated Facebook policies, and did not indicate a likely new hire at Facebook’s Israel office. Nonetheless, Facebook Israel general manager, Adi Soffer Teeni initiated the search the following month.



Forward to February 2016. Milner visited Israel to discuss plans by Gilad Erdan, Minister of Public Security, Strategic Affairs and Information (Likud), to hold the social network accountable through introducing a legislative mechanism. Erdan doubled down on Swid’s demands: “If Facebook does not [cooperate], he intends to collaborate with other countries and enact a series of laws that will place responsibility for the resulting attacks squarely on Facebook’s shoulders,” Al-Monitor reported.



Surrounded by this ongoing saga, Cutler’s role remains unclear. But, we can expect that “policy and communications” for Facebook are likely to be just one aspect of her position. In fact, the social network is already a client of Shalom Tel Aviv, a communications consultancy firm, which provides “comprehensive communications management targeted to meet our clients’ business and organizational needs and objectives,” according to the firm’s website. More likely is that Cutler’s position as a diplomatic government official suggests that her role will be to bring Facebook and the Israeli government closer, in a fashion not necessarily so different from Erdan’s.



The likely target? BDS. This past Thursday, during a conference held at the Institute for Policy and Strategy of IDC Herzliya, Erdan announced in the opening remarks of a session titled “Combatting Boycott Initiatives Against Israel” that he “set up a legal team, together with the Ministry of Justice, that will promote governmental legislation on the matter,” and that “there will now be real price to pay for someone working against their own country in order to isolate it from the rest of the world,” he added.



Facebook did not escape the Minister’s remarks. Erdan welcomed the appointment of Cutler, recognizing that it’s a sign of “an advance in dialogue between the State of Israel and Facebook,” while ardently maintaining that “Facebook realizes that it has a responsibility to monitor its platform and remove content. I hope it will be regulated for good. If not – they will face legislation, and not only in Israel…anyone who harms the State of Israel must understand that there will be consequences.”



BDS has gained substantial attention from the Israeli government, not least because of a string of recent successes, including 100+ such victories in the U.S. alone, at being endorsed by a variety of large and influential associations, unions, and businesses, as well as academic, religious, and cultural institutions and figures around the world. The Israeli government has responded with a variety of measures, including threatening the lives of BDS proponents, the allocation of NIS 100 million to Erdan’s ministry budget, imposing travel bans on BDS advocates, rallying against the movement on world stages, and lobbying for legislative measures against the movement around the world.



Hiring Cutler is yet another attempt at stemming an inevitable wave of change, simply because social networks are neither a cause of BDS’ success nor Israel’s concerns. It’s more than “48 years of military occupation,” and counting. Is Mark Zuckerberg Home? and The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony HallIs Mark Zuckerberg Home? Canadian Professor Anthony Hall Goes To Meet Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg At SF MansionCanadian Lethridge University Professor Anthony Hall went to visit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at his San Francisco mansion on July 31, 2017 to ask him about the role of Facebook in the placing of defamatory material on his Facebook page and then the use of that placement to slander and seek his termination from the University as well as instigating a police investigation of him. Mark Zuckerberg apparently was not home at his $15 million dollar mansion but Professor Hall discussed why he wants some answers from Mark Zuckerberg. His union University of Lethridge Faculty Association and the Canadian Association of University Teacher CAUT are both working together to have professor Anthony Hall back into the classroom at the University of Lethridge.For more information:Production ofLabor Video ProjectThe Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall"The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation" was the title of a presentation by Professor Anthony Hall of the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. Prof. Hall talked about how a reprehensible image and text was placed on his Facebook wall for a few hours on August 26, 2016 and then deployed to target him professionally in what amounts an organized political frame-up. B'nai Brith Canada, the Canadian branch of the US and Israeli-based Anti-Defamation League, conducted the initial smear campaign based on publicizing the maliciously engineered content of the planted Facebook post put on Prof. Hall's Facebook wall without his knowlewdge or consent for a few hours on Aug. 26. When Prof. Hall later became aware of the post's reprehensible contents, he condemned the post's outrageous statements about Jewish people.The result of this operation was that in early October of 2016, Prof. Hall was suspended, initially without pay, and without any process of independent adjudication as required by the collective agreement between the University Administration and the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA). ULFA and the 68,000 member-strong Canadian Association of University Teachers are both demanding that Prof. Hall's case must be returned to the procedures outlined in the collective agreement. They are demanding that University Administration cease and desist defaming the Canadian professor along the same lines as those initiated by B'nai Brith Canada.Professor Hall talks about the possibility that Facebook Inc. was a party to the conspiracy to ruin the career of this critic of Israeli policies and actions. He points to negotiations between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aimed at engineering Facebook content to favor the Israeli side in the conflict between the Israeli state and the Palestinian people. He also highlights his insistence on addressing the evidence pointing to the role of Israel First partisans in the notorious lies and crimes of 9/11.This talk was at LaborTech 2017 in San Francisco with the title “The Internet, Technology, The Gig Economy and the Future of Labor”.For more media:Production of Labor Video ProjectFacebook hires longtime Netanyahu adviserActivism Dorgham Abusalim on June 20, 2016 10 CommentsAdjust Font SizeJordana Cutler (Photo: Twitter)Jordana Cutler, who is currently the Chief of Staff at the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, and a longtime adviser to Netanyahu, has been named as head of policy and communications at Facebook’s Israel office.The appointment comes amidst growing Israeli government frenzy concerning incitement allegations and BDS, the global non-violent movement against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, whose often viral presence online exposes Israeli human rights violations. Also, since October 2015 violence has surged between Palestinians and Israelis, chiefly by knife attacks. Often, these attacks, or Israel’s disproportionate response, would be captured on video, and widely shared on Facebook.Since then, Israel and the social network have been cozying up to each other following repeated demands and lobbying by Israeli government officials. In October 2015, Simon Milner, Facebook Policy Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, attended the Knesset “Caucus Against Violent and Inciting Dialogue in Social Media,” chaired by MK Revital Swid, a member of the Zionist Union. Following the conference, in a letter to Milner, Swid requested that “Facebook, Inc. should immediately locate, monitor and remove pages that spew incitement and encourage murder,” insisting that “Facebook cannot detach itself from the terrorism being enabled through its network,” and called for hiring a representative in Israel to address these issues, the Jerusalem Post reported.Milner’s response simply restated Facebook policies, and did not indicate a likely new hire at Facebook’s Israel office. Nonetheless, Facebook Israel general manager, Adi Soffer Teeni initiated the search the following month.Forward to February 2016. Milner visited Israel to discuss plans by Gilad Erdan, Minister of Public Security, Strategic Affairs and Information (Likud), to hold the social network accountable through introducing a legislative mechanism. Erdan doubled down on Swid’s demands: “If Facebook does not [cooperate], he intends to collaborate with other countries and enact a series of laws that will place responsibility for the resulting attacks squarely on Facebook’s shoulders,” Al-Monitor reported.Surrounded by this ongoing saga, Cutler’s role remains unclear. But, we can expect that “policy and communications” for Facebook are likely to be just one aspect of her position. In fact, the social network is already a client of Shalom Tel Aviv, a communications consultancy firm, which provides “comprehensive communications management targeted to meet our clients’ business and organizational needs and objectives,” according to the firm’s website. More likely is that Cutler’s position as a diplomatic government official suggests that her role will be to bring Facebook and the Israeli government closer, in a fashion not necessarily so different from Erdan’s.The likely target? BDS. This past Thursday, during a conference held at the Institute for Policy and Strategy of IDC Herzliya, Erdan announced in the opening remarks of a session titled “Combatting Boycott Initiatives Against Israel” that he “set up a legal team, together with the Ministry of Justice, that will promote governmental legislation on the matter,” and that “there will now be real price to pay for someone working against their own country in order to isolate it from the rest of the world,” he added.Facebook did not escape the Minister’s remarks. Erdan welcomed the appointment of Cutler, recognizing that it’s a sign of “an advance in dialogue between the State of Israel and Facebook,” while ardently maintaining that “Facebook realizes that it has a responsibility to monitor its platform and remove content. I hope it will be regulated for good. If not – they will face legislation, and not only in Israel…anyone who harms the State of Israel must understand that there will be consequences.”BDS has gained substantial attention from the Israeli government, not least because of a string of recent successes, including 100+ such victories in the U.S. alone, at being endorsed by a variety of large and influential associations, unions, and businesses, as well as academic, religious, and cultural institutions and figures around the world. The Israeli government has responded with a variety of measures, including threatening the lives of BDS proponents, the allocation of NIS 100 million to Erdan’s ministry budget, imposing travel bans on BDS advocates, rallying against the movement on world stages, and lobbying for legislative measures against the movement around the world.Hiring Cutler is yet another attempt at stemming an inevitable wave of change, simply because social networks are neither a cause of BDS’ success nor Israel’s concerns. It’s more than “48 years of military occupation,” and counting. https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM

original image (4032x3024) On Monday August 1, 2017 Canadian Lethridge professor Anthony Hall tried to meet Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg to find out about the role of Facebook in Canada to help fire and help slander the professor because of his criticism of Israel. https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and reached an agreement with the Israeli government to fight "terrorism". Following the meeting an official of the Israeli Embassy in Washington Jordana Cutler was appointed by Zuckerberg to run the policy and communications operation in Israel. https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM

original image (800x747) Following Mark Zuckerberg's meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu he hired one of his political operatives Jordana Cutler to run Facebook's policy and communications operation at Facebook’s Israel office. https://youtu.be/nrr11-dvwxM