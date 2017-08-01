From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn View other events for the week of 8/14/2017

SF RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day Date Monday August 14 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Japanese Consulate

275 Battery St.

San Francisco, CA Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author “Comfort Women” Justice Coalition (CWJC)





8/14 SF RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day ​Monday, August 14 Noon to 1:00 pm Japanese Consulate 275 Battery St. San Francisco, CA



You’re invited!





The “Comfort Women” Justice Coalition (CWJC) is standing with “comfort women” supporters around the world to commemorate International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day on August 14. In the SF Bay Area, let’s raise our voices and visibility for our “comfort women” justice struggle:





RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on



International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day





​Monday, August 14



Noon to 1:00 pm



Japanese Consulate



275 Battery St.



San Francisco, CA







What Is This Commemoration About?





The “comfort women” struggle for truth and justice is an international movement of education and redress mobilization:



--to preserve the history of over 200,000 women and girls from 11 countries who suffered under the Imperial Japanese military system of sex slavery and trafficking during WWII and



--to secure government accountability and redress for these brutal human rights violations.



Despite the passage of over 80 years, this unresolved WWII justice issue continues as an ongoing struggle against historical denialism and government impunity in the present context of increasing danger of war and growing militarization and violence against women in the Asia Pacific region.







August 14, 1991 is the day that Kim Haksoon halmoni shared her experience as a “comfort woman,” thereby breaking the silence and igniting the “comfort women” justice struggle. Many individuals and organizations throughout the world have been commemorating August 14 as “Comfort Women” Memorial Day, since 2012 when it was so designated by the 11th Asian Alliance Conference for “Comfort Women.”





What Can You Do? JOIN US!





1) Attend the rally in SF in commemoration of International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day





2) Share a solidarity statement from you / your organization.









​3) Forward this invitation to your networks, encouraging them to attend the rally.​







​4) Bring friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, church/temple congregation members …. all your networks​....to the rally​ to stand in solidarity with the “comfort women” for peace, truth and justice.









​​For more information, please contact





Also, please check out CWJC’s website at remembercomfortwomen.org





Thank you for your kind consideration. Hope to see you at the rally!!





--“Comfort Women” Justice Coalition A rally will be held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate for the commemoration of International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day8/14 SF RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day ​Monday, August 14 Noon to 1:00 pm Japanese Consulate 275 Battery St. San Francisco, CAYou’re invited!The “Comfort Women” Justice Coalition (CWJC) is standing with “comfort women” supporters around the world to commemorate International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day on August 14. In the SF Bay Area, let’s raise our voices and visibility for our “comfort women” justice struggle:RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE onInternational “Comfort Women” Memorial Day​Monday, August 14Noon to 1:00 pmJapanese Consulate275 Battery St.San Francisco, CAWhat Is This Commemoration About?The “comfort women” struggle for truth and justice is an international movement of education and redress mobilization:--to preserve the history of over 200,000 women and girls from 11 countries who suffered under the Imperial Japanese military system of sex slavery and trafficking during WWII and--to secure government accountability and redress for these brutal human rights violations.Despite the passage of over 80 years, this unresolved WWII justice issue continues as an ongoing struggle against historical denialism and government impunity in the present context of increasing danger of war and growing militarization and violence against women in the Asia Pacific region.August 14, 1991 is the day that Kim Haksoon halmoni shared her experience as a “comfort woman,” thereby breaking the silence and igniting the “comfort women” justice struggle. Many individuals and organizations throughout the world have been commemorating August 14 as “Comfort Women” Memorial Day, since 2012 when it was so designated by the 11th Asian Alliance Conference for “Comfort Women.”What Can You Do? JOIN US!1) Attend the rally in SF in commemoration of International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day2) Share a solidarity statement from you / your organization.​3) Forward this invitation to your networks, encouraging them to attend the rally.​​4) Bring friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, church/temple congregation members …. all your networks​....to the rally​ to stand in solidarity with the “comfort women” for peace, truth and justice.​​For more information, please contact misuks [at] gmail.com and gshimizu7 [at] gmail.com Also, please check out CWJC’s website at remembercomfortwomen.orgThank you for your kind consideration. Hope to see you at the rally!!--“Comfort Women” Justice Coalition



http://remembercomfortwomen.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:12 PM