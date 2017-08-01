top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn View other events for the week of 8/14/2017
SF RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day
Date Monday August 14
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St.
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author“Comfort Women” Justice Coalition (CWJC)
A rally will be held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate for the commemoration of International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day


8/14 SF RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day ​Monday, August 14 Noon to 1:00 pm Japanese Consulate 275 Battery St. San Francisco, CA

You’re invited!


The “Comfort Women” Justice Coalition (CWJC) is standing with “comfort women” supporters around the world to commemorate International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day on August 14. In the SF Bay Area, let’s raise our voices and visibility for our “comfort women” justice struggle:


RALLY for TRUTH & JUSTICE on

International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day


​Monday, August 14

Noon to 1:00 pm

Japanese Consulate

275 Battery St.

San Francisco, CA



What Is This Commemoration About?


The “comfort women” struggle for truth and justice is an international movement of education and redress mobilization:

--to preserve the history of over 200,000 women and girls from 11 countries who suffered under the Imperial Japanese military system of sex slavery and trafficking during WWII and

--to secure government accountability and redress for these brutal human rights violations.

Despite the passage of over 80 years, this unresolved WWII justice issue continues as an ongoing struggle against historical denialism and government impunity in the present context of increasing danger of war and growing militarization and violence against women in the Asia Pacific region.



August 14, 1991 is the day that Kim Haksoon halmoni shared her experience as a “comfort woman,” thereby breaking the silence and igniting the “comfort women” justice struggle. Many individuals and organizations throughout the world have been commemorating August 14 as “Comfort Women” Memorial Day, since 2012 when it was so designated by the 11th Asian Alliance Conference for “Comfort Women.”


What Can You Do? JOIN US!


1) Attend the rally in SF in commemoration of International “Comfort Women” Memorial Day


2) Share a solidarity statement from you / your organization.




​3) Forward this invitation to your networks, encouraging them to attend the rally.​



​4) Bring friends, family, co-workers, colleagues, church/temple congregation members …. all your networks​....to the rally​ to stand in solidarity with the “comfort women” for peace, truth and justice.




​​For more information, please contact misuks [at] gmail.com and gshimizu7 [at] gmail.com.


Also, please check out CWJC’s website at remembercomfortwomen.org


Thank you for your kind consideration. Hope to see you at the rally!!


--“Comfort Women” Justice Coalition
comfort_women_redress.jpg
For more event information:
http://remembercomfortwomen.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:12 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code