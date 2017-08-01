From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Labor & Workers Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:03 PM At the 2017 LaborTech conference there was a presentation on Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley with organizers and tech workers.

tech workers including those immigrants and their families.

Speakers included

Ruth Silver Taube: Workers’ Rights Clinic at the Katharine and George Alexander Community Law Center at the Santa Clara University School of Law

Karthik Ramanathan: Tech Worker

Rebeca Armendariz: Senior Community Political Organizer with SEIU USWW

Bob Emmett: SEIU-USWW member and worker in high tech company in Silicon Valley

Ares Givanas, Tech Workers Coalition

The main conference was titled The Internet, Technology, The Gig Economy and the Future of Labor and was sponsored by LaborTech.net, Labornet.org and was part of LaborFest.net

