top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Labor & Workers
Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:03 PM
At the 2017 LaborTech conference there was a presentation on Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley with organizers and tech workers.
sm_tech-workers-justice-coalition.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
The issue of tech, workers and Silicon Valley was the focus of a panel that was part of Labortech on July 30, 2017 in San Francisco. Speakers discussed the conditions of service workers at high tech companies and the issues of
tech workers including those immigrants and their families.
Speakers included
Ruth Silver Taube: Workers’ Rights Clinic at the Katharine and George Alexander Community Law Center at the Santa Clara University School of Law
Karthik Ramanathan: Tech Worker
Rebeca Armendariz: Senior Community Political Organizer with SEIU USWW
Bob Emmett: SEIU-USWW member and worker in high tech company in Silicon Valley
Ares Givanas, Tech Workers Coalition
The main conference was titled The Internet, Technology, The Gig Economy and the Future of Labor and was sponsored by LaborTech.net, Labornet.org and was part of LaborFest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc
§SEIU Janitors Women Speak Out
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:03 PM
sm_seiu_janitors_women_speak_out.jpg
original image (775x518)
Women janitors who toil in Silicon Valley are speaking out about their conditions and joining unions.
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc
§Tech Workers Stand Up
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Aug 1st, 2017 9:03 PM
sm_tech_stands_up_v2.jpg
original image (1400x800)
Tech service workers are organizing by the thousands in Silicon valley.
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code