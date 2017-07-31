From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International | Police State and Prisons Israel Acknowledges Use of Computer Algorithm for Palestinian Arrests by IMEMC

Monday Jul 31st, 2017 9:43 PM Mass detentions of over 400 Palestinians in early April were the result of a computer algorithm based on social media usage, explained The Real News Network’s Shir Hever.







Shir Hever is an Economist working at The Real News Network. His economic research focuses on Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory; international aid to the Palestinians and to Israel; the effects of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories on the Israeli economy; and the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaigns against Israel. His first book: Political Economy of Israel's Occupation: Repression Beyond Exploitation, was published by Pluto Press. View the April 25, 2017, The Real News video episode detailing Israeli arrests of Palestinians based on computer algorithm results. http://imemc.org/article/video-israel-ackn...