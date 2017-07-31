|
Israel Acknowledges Use of Computer Algorithm for Palestinian Arrests
Mass detentions of over 400 Palestinians in early April were the result of a computer algorithm based on social media usage, explained The Real News Network’s Shir Hever.
View the April 25, 2017, The Real News video episode detailing Israeli arrests of Palestinians based on computer algorithm results.
Shir Hever is an Economist working at The Real News Network. His economic research focuses on Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory; international aid to the Palestinians and to Israel; the effects of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories on the Israeli economy; and the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaigns against Israel. His first book: Political Economy of Israel’s Occupation: Repression Beyond Exploitation, was published by Pluto Press.
