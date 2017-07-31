From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #125
Date
Sunday August 20
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Event Type
Meeting
|Slingshot collective
Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #125. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
* Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot
Everyone is welcome.
Issue #125 is due out on October 6, 2017
Deadline for Issue #125 is September 23, 2017