Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #125. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot

Everyone is welcome.

Issue #125 is due out on October 6, 2017

Deadline for Issue #125 is September 23, 2017



http://slingshot.tao.ca

