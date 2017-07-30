Dejuan Hall was brutally beaten by Vallejo police on March 10, 2017, then charged with an assault on the police officers. One of the witnesses who filmed the beating, Jesse Buna, was also beaten, arrested, and is a co-defendant in the case.
We are asking our community to mobilize for court support. In what seems a repressive tactic, the judge denied the motion to move this case to Vallejo from Fairfield, which makes it more difficult for community to provide support.
*** We will be coordinating rides to Fairfield. Please contact APTP ride coordinator Caroline at caroline.r.stanton [at] gmail.com
if you need a ride. ***