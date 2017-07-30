top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Court Support for Dejuan Hall & Jesse Buna Pretrial Conference & Pitchess Motion
Date Friday August 11
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Solano County Superior Court, Fairfield, Ca
Department 9 Room 209
Event Type Court Date
Organizer/AuthorAPTP (awf)
Dejuan Hall was brutally beaten by Vallejo police on March 10, 2017, then charged with an assault on the police officers. One of the witnesses who filmed the beating, Jesse Buna, was also beaten, arrested, and is a co-defendant in the case.

We are asking our community to mobilize for court support. In what seems a repressive tactic, the judge denied the motion to move this case to Vallejo from Fairfield, which makes it more difficult for community to provide support.

*** We will be coordinating rides to Fairfield. Please contact APTP ride coordinator Caroline at caroline.r.stanton [at] gmail.com if you need a ride. ***
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 30th, 2017 9:34 AM
