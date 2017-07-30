From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 8/11/2017

Court Support for Dejuan Hall & Jesse Buna Pretrial Conference & Pitchess Motion Date Friday August 11 Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Solano County Superior Court, Fairfield, Ca

Department 9 Room 209 Event Type Court Date Organizer/Author APTP (awf)



We are asking our community to mobilize for court support. In what seems a repressive tactic, the judge denied the motion to move this case to Vallejo from Fairfield, which makes it more difficult for community to provide support.



*** We will be coordinating rides to Fairfield. Please contact APTP ride coordinator Caroline at Dejuan Hall was brutally beaten by Vallejo police on March 10, 2017, then charged with an assault on the police officers. One of the witnesses who filmed the beating, Jesse Buna, was also beaten, arrested, and is a co-defendant in the case.We are asking our community to mobilize for court support. In what seems a repressive tactic, the judge denied the motion to move this case to Vallejo from Fairfield, which makes it more difficult for community to provide support.*** We will be coordinating rides to Fairfield. Please contact APTP ride coordinator Caroline at caroline.r.stanton [at] gmail.com if you need a ride. ***



https://www.facebook.com/events/9248779909... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 30th, 2017 9:34 AM