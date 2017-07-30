From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/31/2017

Unity Through Reparations to the Black Community Date Monday July 31 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details at the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Uhuru Movement

Find out how you can support this historic campaign that is setting the bar for any progressive political agenda to create lasting social change.

Come hear how you can help build campaigns right here in the Oakland Bay Area for an independent African economy and to challenge the status quo of real estate, tech and big money politics.

Eritha “Akile” Cainion is running for city council with the slogan “Radical Times / Radical Solutions” and Jesse Nevel is running for mayor with the slogan “Unity Through Reparations”

Report from the Front Lines:

• Video Presentation by Akile Cainion • Meet Jesse Nevel via livestream

• Reading and discussion of Burning Spear newspaper article on the election

Where: at the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA

When: Monday, July 31, 2017, @ 6:30 pm



Donate to support the campaigns today: http://jessenevel.com/donate



