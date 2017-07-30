top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/31/2017
Unity Through Reparations to the Black Community 
Date Monday July 31
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
at the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Movement
Uhuru candidates unite the city of St. Petersburg, FL around Black Power agenda: • Economic development • Black community control of the police and • Unity Through Reparations to the Black Community 
Find out how you can support this historic campaign that is setting the bar for any progressive political agenda to create lasting social change. 
Come hear how you can help build campaigns right here in the Oakland Bay Area for an independent African economy and to challenge the status quo of real estate, tech and big money politics. 
Eritha “Akile” Cainion is running for city council with the slogan “Radical Times / Radical Solutions” and Jesse Nevel is running for mayor with the slogan “Unity Through Reparations” 
Report from the Front Lines: 
• Video Presentation by Akile Cainion • Meet Jesse Nevel via livestream 
• Reading and discussion of Burning Spear newspaper article on the election 
Where: at the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 
When: Monday, July 31, 2017, @ 6:30 pm

Donate to support the campaigns today: http://akilefordistrict6.com/donate • http://jessenevel.com/donate 

Sponsored by the African People's Solidarity Committee: Facebook: Uhuru Solidarity Movement – Oakland • oak_office [at] apscuhuru.org 
sm_jessegraphic2.0.jpg
original image (2264x866)
For more event information:
http://akilefordistrict6.com/donate • ...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 30th, 2017 12:25 AM
§
by Uhuru Movement Sunday Jul 30th, 2017 12:25 AM
akilefist_504030723_19620751_8col.jpg
http://akilefordistrict6.com/donate • ...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code