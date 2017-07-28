top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 8/16/2017
Tri-National Action To Cancel NAFTA! Support San Quintin Driscoll’s Workers
Date Wednesday August 16
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco US Federal Building 90 7th St. @ Mission St., SF
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorUPWA
Tri-National Action To Cancel NAFTA! Support San Quintin Driscoll’s Workers
And Build Workers Solidarity and Links

August 16 (Wednesday) 2017 4:00 PM
San Francisco US Federal Building 90 7th St. @ Mission St., SF

On July 16, 2017, President Trump will start the re-negotiation of the anti-labor union busting NAFTA agreement. He has already announced that he wants to make it more like TPP which would in- crease profits for US multinationals, increase worker exploitation and destroy environmental conditions. Today 70,000 farmers and their families in San Quintin, Baja who work for Driscoll’s berries are living in slave like conditions and they continue to fight for union recognition.

The passage of NAFTA for Mexican working people is a disaster and has led to privatized lands, oil, rail-roads, education and now social security. There are also 1500 maquiladora slave factories on the border in Mexico that fire and repress independent union organizers that are not controlled by the government.

NAFTA has also allowed the US to militarize Mexico with the Merida agreement with massive re- pression and the disappearance of 46 students and many journalists who have be assassinated.

NAFTA has also been used to outsource millions of industrial jobs in the mid-west leading to the rust bowl and it has been used as a threat intimidate workers from demanding wage increases. The only solution is united action by US, Mexican and Canadian workers to link up and fight together against the union busters and multi-nationals that benefit from racism, xenophobia and nationalism. Trump blames Mexicans but it is US corporations and multi-nationals that pushed NAFTA with the support of former President Clinton and other corporate controlled politicians.

Join this tri-national worker and community action to cancel NAFTA NOW and support the Driscoll’s Workers Boycott.

Endorsed by: LCLAA Sacramento, United Public Workers For Action, National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) of Mexico, Alianza Nacional Estatal y Municipal por la Justicia Social, UAW 551, SMART UTU 1741, National Workers Conference to Organize the Fightback & Build a Solidarity Network

For more information and to endorse:
LCLAA Sacramento (916) 712-4251, UPWA (415) 280-1908

https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts
sm_no_nafta_poster_august_16_1.jpg
original image (1329x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 28th, 2017 2:20 PM
§Cancel NAFTA-Support San Quintin Driscoll's Workers
by UPWA Friday Jul 28th, 2017 2:20 PM
sm_nafta_tri-nationalaction8-16-17.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Workers and their families in San Quintin, Baja face slave like conditions and these workers are fighting for union recognition and living wages.
https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...
