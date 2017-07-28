top
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Millions for Prisoners Human Rights, San Jose
Date Saturday August 19
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Raymond Bernal Jr. Park
7th Street and Mission Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRise Up for Justice
Emailriseup [at] forjustice.us
Phone408-297-2299
Join the NEW ABOLITIONIST MOVEMENT !

March with California Prison Focus and Rise Up for Justice

11:00 am - Gather at Raymond Bernal Jr. Park
11:30 am - March to Santa Clara County Main Jail
12:30 pm - Rally at James P. McEntee Plaza (70 W. Hedding St.)

We demand the enslavement clause in the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution be amended to abolish legalized slavery in America.

We demand a Congressional hearing on the 13th Amendment enslavement clause being recognized as in violation of international law, the general principles of human rights, and is directly linked to:

* Private entities exploiting labor
* Companies overcharging prisoners for goods and services
* Private entities contracted by states and federal government to build and operate prisons, including immigration detention centers
* Racial disparities in America's prison population and sentencing
* Disproportionate and unaccountable killings by police in black and brown communities
* Felony disenfranchisement laws
* Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) setting detention quotas
* Producing the world's largest prison population
* State-sponsored murder via the death penalty
* Unjust bail bond system

Join local organizations, learn more, and hear speakers from San Jose and surrounding communities, including Watani Stiner, Sean Ramsey, Laurie Valdez, and more ...
For more event information:
http://riseup.forjustice.us
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 28th, 2017 2:01 PM
