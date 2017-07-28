Join the NEW ABOLITIONIST MOVEMENT !



March with California Prison Focus and Rise Up for Justice



11:00 am - Gather at Raymond Bernal Jr. Park

11:30 am - March to Santa Clara County Main Jail

12:30 pm - Rally at James P. McEntee Plaza (70 W. Hedding St.)



We demand the enslavement clause in the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution be amended to abolish legalized slavery in America.



We demand a Congressional hearing on the 13th Amendment enslavement clause being recognized as in violation of international law, the general principles of human rights, and is directly linked to:



* Private entities exploiting labor

* Companies overcharging prisoners for goods and services

* Private entities contracted by states and federal government to build and operate prisons, including immigration detention centers

* Racial disparities in America's prison population and sentencing

* Disproportionate and unaccountable killings by police in black and brown communities

* Felony disenfranchisement laws

* Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) setting detention quotas

* Producing the world's largest prison population

* State-sponsored murder via the death penalty

* Unjust bail bond system



Join local organizations, learn more, and hear speakers from San Jose and surrounding communities, including Watani Stiner, Sean Ramsey, Laurie Valdez, and more ...

