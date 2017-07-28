From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 8/19/2017
|
Millions for Prisoners Human Rights, San Jose
|
Date
|
Saturday August 19
|
Time
|
11:00 AM
-
1:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Raymond Bernal Jr. Park
7th Street and Mission Street
San Jose, CA 95112
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Rise Up for Justice
|Email
|riseup [at] forjustice.us
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|
Join the NEW ABOLITIONIST MOVEMENT !
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 28th, 2017 2:01 PM
March with California Prison Focus and Rise Up for Justice
11:00 am - Gather at Raymond Bernal Jr. Park
11:30 am - March to Santa Clara County Main Jail
12:30 pm - Rally at James P. McEntee Plaza (70 W. Hedding St.)
We demand the enslavement clause in the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution be amended to abolish legalized slavery in America.
We demand a Congressional hearing on the 13th Amendment enslavement clause being recognized as in violation of international law, the general principles of human rights, and is directly linked to:
* Private entities exploiting labor
* Companies overcharging prisoners for goods and services
* Private entities contracted by states and federal government to build and operate prisons, including immigration detention centers
* Racial disparities in America's prison population and sentencing
* Disproportionate and unaccountable killings by police in black and brown communities
* Felony disenfranchisement laws
* Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) setting detention quotas
* Producing the world's largest prison population
* State-sponsored murder via the death penalty
* Unjust bail bond system
Join local organizations, learn more, and hear speakers from San Jose and surrounding communities, including Watani Stiner, Sean Ramsey, Laurie Valdez, and more ...