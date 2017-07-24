From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation Up To 40,000 Mink Released From Minnesota Fur Farm by Animal Liberation Press Office

