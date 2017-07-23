Sips for Solidarity

Beer. Beats. Buffoonery. All for a GOOD cause.



Presented by Thousand Currents YPG

Friday, September 29th, 2017 7PM-10PM

Venue: The Women's Building

3542 18th Street #8, San Francisco, CA 94110



Buy your $20 Early Bird Tickets today!



Support The Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group at our annual event on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM at The Women’s Building in San Francisco. Take the opportunity to join like-minded individuals promoting a sustainable world, and enjoy locally brewed craft beer from the San Francisco Brewers Guild using ingredients from the seven countries in which Thousand Currents works, sample all-you-can-eat international inspired food, and bid on valuable silent auction items from local sustainable businesses!



With your entrance fee of $20 (early bird), $25 (regular admission), or $30 (at-the-door), you will be supporting the invaluable work around food sovereignty, microfinance, environmental justice, women's empowerment, youth development, education, and more that Thousand Currents and its partners conduct in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Join us (formerly IDEX YPG) at our 7th annual Beer & Food tasting benefit



About Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group

The Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group consists of passionate individuals from a variety of backgrounds dedicated to poverty alleviation and social justice in the global south. We were founded in 2010 by a group of volunteers to raise awareness and funds for Thousand Currents to support their grassroots partners, while building a network for internationally-minded young professionals.



About Thousand Currents

Thousand Currents identifies, evaluates, and grows the best ideas from local leaders and organizations to alleviate poverty and injustice around the world. Thousand Currents connects a passionate and engaged network of supporters to the visionary leaders and organizations creating lasting solutions to their communities’ most pressing challenges.



Since its founding in 1985, Thousand Currents has supported more than 500 grassroots, community-led projects in Africa, Asia, and Latin America Annually, Thousand Currents’ partners serve approximately 1.2 million people in impoverished communities, including marginalized women, small farmers, indigenous communities, low-income urban residents, sexual and ethnic minorities, and youth.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 23rd, 2017 1:19 PM