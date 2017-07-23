top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/29/2017
Sips for Solidarity
Date Friday September 29
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Women's Building
3542 18th Street #8
San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorSeema Arora
Sips for Solidarity
Beer. Beats. Buffoonery. All for a GOOD cause.

Presented by Thousand Currents YPG
Friday, September 29th, 2017 7PM-10PM
Venue: The Women's Building
3542 18th Street #8, San Francisco, CA 94110

Buy your $20 Early Bird Tickets today!

Support The Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group at our annual event on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM at The Women’s Building in San Francisco. Take the opportunity to join like-minded individuals promoting a sustainable world, and enjoy locally brewed craft beer from the San Francisco Brewers Guild using ingredients from the seven countries in which Thousand Currents works, sample all-you-can-eat international inspired food, and bid on valuable silent auction items from local sustainable businesses!

With your entrance fee of $20 (early bird), $25 (regular admission), or $30 (at-the-door), you will be supporting the invaluable work around food sovereignty, microfinance, environmental justice, women's empowerment, youth development, education, and more that Thousand Currents and its partners conduct in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Join us (formerly IDEX YPG) at our 7th annual Beer & Food tasting benefit

About Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group
The Thousand Currents Young Professionals Group consists of passionate individuals from a variety of backgrounds dedicated to poverty alleviation and social justice in the global south. We were founded in 2010 by a group of volunteers to raise awareness and funds for Thousand Currents to support their grassroots partners, while building a network for internationally-minded young professionals.

About Thousand Currents
Thousand Currents identifies, evaluates, and grows the best ideas from local leaders and organizations to alleviate poverty and injustice around the world. Thousand Currents connects a passionate and engaged network of supporters to the visionary leaders and organizations creating lasting solutions to their communities’ most pressing challenges.

Since its founding in 1985, Thousand Currents has supported more than 500 grassroots, community-led projects in Africa, Asia, and Latin America Annually, Thousand Currents’ partners serve approximately 1.2 million people in impoverished communities, including marginalized women, small farmers, indigenous communities, low-income urban residents, sexual and ethnic minorities, and youth.
sipsforsolidarity.jpg
For more event information:
https://donate.thousandcurrents.org/events...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 23rd, 2017 1:19 PM
