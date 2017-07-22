The San Francisco Mime Troupe 58th season presents "Walls" , which asks the question "How can a nation of immigrants declare war on immigration? The answer: FEAR!



L. Mary Jones (Velina Brown) knows all about fear. As a top agent for I.C.E. - Immigration and Customs Enforcement - she knows how to stoke fear to keep her country safe. Fear of people like Bahdoon Samakab (Rotimi Agbabiaka), a Somali refugee escaping oppression, fear of Cliodhna Aghabullogue (Lizzie Calogero), an Irish woman yearning to be American, and fear of Zaniyah Nahuatl (Marilet Martinez), whose family comes from... here.



As a foreigner in a land her people have worked for thousands of years suddenly Zaniyah is a criminal, an illegal, a "bad hombre." What part of herself will this American give up to pass as "American?" Will she? Can she? Should she? Can someone leave part of themselves behind without losing their mind? And is it better or worse that she crossed the border to find Agent L. Mary Jones - the woman she loves?



Music begins at 2:30 pm

Show starts at 3 pm



Ticket info: FREE (donation)

original image (518x800)

http://sfmt.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 22nd, 2017 11:00 PM