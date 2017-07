From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Drug War Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush by Eugenio Negro

Thursday Jul 20th, 2017 4:11 PM Satirist Eugenio Negro's take on marijuana dispensaries.

original image (3213x4211) This is San José satirist Eugenio Negro's cartoon in which he questions the advantages of legalization of marijuana consumption in terms of legal freedom and capitalist control. https://negrocomics.wordpress.com/2017/07/...