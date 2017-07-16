|
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco
President of LCLAA Sacramento chapter and a founder of the UFWA talks about the role of pesticides in agriculture and the struggle of the 80,000 farmworkers and their families for a union and decent living and working conditions. This presentation was made at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco.
original image (3412x1920)
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco ILWU Local 10
Al Rojas, president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA and a founder of the United Farm Workers spoke at ILWU Local 10 at an educational conference on Longshore, Automation, Technology & The Future of Our Work & Lives on July 15, 2017. It was part of LaborTech.net and LaborFest.net. Rojas discusses the role of the ILWU Local 10 in supporting the UFWA struggle to organize and also the problem of pesticides, NAFTA and the union organization struggle of the 80,000 San Quintin farmworkers and their families who live in slave like conditions producing berries for Driscoll's and other multi-nationals.
