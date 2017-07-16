From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Americas | California | International | San Francisco | Labor & Workers The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jul 16th, 2017 4:03 PM President of LCLAA Sacramento chapter and a founder of the UFWA talks about the role of pesticides in agriculture and the struggle of the 80,000 farmworkers and their families for a union and decent living and working conditions. This presentation was made at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco.

original image (3412x1920)

Al Rojas, president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA and a founder of the United Farm Workers spoke at ILWU Local 10 at an educational conference on Longshore, Automation, Technology & The Future of Our Work & Lives on July 15, 2017. It was part of LaborTech.net and LaborFest.net. Rojas discusses the role of the ILWU Local 10 in supporting the UFWA struggle to organize and also the problem of pesticides, NAFTA and the union organization struggle of the 80,000 San Quintin farmworkers and their families who live in slave like conditions producing berries for Driscoll's and other multi-nationals.

The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco ILWU Local 10Al Rojas, president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA and a founder of the United Farm Workers spoke at ILWU Local 10 at an educational conference on Longshore, Automation, Technology & The Future of Our Work & Lives on July 15, 2017. It was part of LaborTech.net and LaborFest.net. Rojas discusses the role of the ILWU Local 10 in supporting the UFWA struggle to organize and also the problem of pesticides, NAFTA and the union organization struggle of the 80,000 San Quintin farmworkers and their families who live in slave like conditions producing berries for Driscoll's and other multi-nationals.For more mediaFor more information on the Driscoll's boycottProduction of Labor Video Project