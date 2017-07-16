top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | California | International | San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jul 16th, 2017 4:03 PM
President of LCLAA Sacramento chapter and a founder of the UFWA talks about the role of pesticides in agriculture and the struggle of the 80,000 farmworkers and their families for a union and decent living and working conditions. This presentation was made at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco.
sm_rojas_ilwu_tech_driscolls7-15-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco ILWU Local 10
Al Rojas, president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA and a founder of the United Farm Workers spoke at ILWU Local 10 at an educational conference on Longshore, Automation, Technology & The Future of Our Work & Lives on July 15, 2017. It was part of LaborTech.net and LaborFest.net. Rojas discusses the role of the ILWU Local 10 in supporting the UFWA struggle to organize and also the problem of pesticides, NAFTA and the union organization struggle of the 80,000 San Quintin farmworkers and their families who live in slave like conditions producing berries for Driscoll's and other multi-nationals.
For more media
https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RrK-S3Q9qs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjabEUaSeY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2--kLD8tBQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgY-zwuQHr8
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/32013-slave-in-the-fields-a-reporter-goes-undercover-in-the-san-quintin-valley
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=es&u=http://www.infobaja.info/tijuana/33740-jornaleros-liberan-garita-el-chaparral&prev=search
https://www.dodho.com/the-children-of-san-quintin-by-griselda-san-martin/?utm_content=buffer507ec&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
http://piedepagina.mx/san-quintin-esclavos.php?utm_source=hoot#.VmYXAAR8TYU.facebook
http://www.upwa.info/documents/statement-US-Mexico.htm
http://www.upwa.info/documents/statement-US-Mexico-spanish.htm
For more information on the Driscoll's boycott
https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzrSngfXiiA
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Slave in the Fields: A Reporter Goes Undercover in the San Quintin ValleyKau Sirenio Pioquinto, CIP Americas Program Wednesday Jul 19th, 2017 9:07 AM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code