From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 7/22/2017

2nd Annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day Date Saturday July 22 Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 5701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124-2642, United States Event Type Vigil/Ritual Organizer/Author Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community

#marioremembranceday **



Event - join us! -



2nd Annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day

--as officially declared by the City and County of San Francisco

Saturday July 22 (Mario's Birthday)

Martin Luther King Park

5701 3rd Street

Bayview, San Francisco

More info TBA



We are planning the second annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day to honor Mario's life and to raise awareness and support for our fight for Justice for Mario and his family, particularly his mother, Gwen Woods. Please help us honor Mario's memory and his mother, a staunch advocate and justice fighter on behalf of her son who was wrongfully executed.



On December 2, 2015, five SFPD officers simultaneously fired more than 40 bullets at Mario, 20 of which tore through his body, killing him on the spot. The shocking horror of this firing squad-style murder was captured on cell video (



This year July 22, 2017 will again be a day of remembrance and celebration of Mario's life. All are invited to MLK park in the Bayview to participate in a day of activities, including music, fantastic guest speakers, food, fun, and community.



Please help us to honor Mario and his family and to ensure that Mario's life and death are NEVER forgotten!



In recent years, SFPD officers have killed numerous people without facing any consequences. In 2015, San Francisco made the top 10 worst list out of 100 largest U.S. cities for highest number of per capita killings by police (



We demand that the SFPD officers responsible for executing Mario Woods and the above victims be charged. In addition, we demand an Independent Civil Rights Pattern and Practices Investigation of the SFPD.



#Justice4MarioWoods

Justice for all victims of police violence ** Please DONATE and share our fundraiser for Mario Woods Remembrance Day! It is so important that we honor Mario's life, his mother, his family, and the community: https://www.gofundme.com/MarioWoodsRemembranceDay #marioremembranceday **Event - join us! -2nd Annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day--as officially declared by the City and County of San FranciscoSaturday July 22 (Mario's Birthday)Martin Luther King Park5701 3rd StreetBayview, San FranciscoMore info TBAWe are planning the second annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day to honor Mario's life and to raise awareness and support for our fight for Justice for Mario and his family, particularly his mother, Gwen Woods. Please help us honor Mario's memory and his mother, a staunch advocate and justice fighter on behalf of her son who was wrongfully executed.On December 2, 2015, five SFPD officers simultaneously fired more than 40 bullets at Mario, 20 of which tore through his body, killing him on the spot. The shocking horror of this firing squad-style murder was captured on cell video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADr7I8m0HNA ). The Board of Supervisors of the City of San Francisco officially declared July 22nd Mario Woods Remembrance Day after the mass groundswell of outrage following Mario’s murder.This year July 22, 2017 will again be a day of remembrance and celebration of Mario's life. All are invited to MLK park in the Bayview to participate in a day of activities, including music, fantastic guest speakers, food, fun, and community.Please help us to honor Mario and his family and to ensure that Mario's life and death are NEVER forgotten!In recent years, SFPD officers have killed numerous people without facing any consequences. In 2015, San Francisco made the top 10 worst list out of 100 largest U.S. cities for highest number of per capita killings by police ( http://www.mappingpoliceviolence.org ) Other recent victims of SFPD killings include Kenneth Harding, Jr., Alex Nieto, Amilcar Perez-Lopez, Luis Gongora-Pat and Jessica Nelson-Williams. Despite ample corroborating evidence in each of these cases, the San Francisco District Attorney has failed to file murder charges against any of the police officers involved in these fatal shootings.We demand that the SFPD officers responsible for executing Mario Woods and the above victims be charged. In addition, we demand an Independent Civil Rights Pattern and Practices Investigation of the SFPD.#Justice4MarioWoodsJustice for all victims of police violence

original image (636x864)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2836765720... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 16th, 2017 1:48 PM