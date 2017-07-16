top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 7/22/2017
2nd Annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day
Date Saturday July 22
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
5701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124-2642, United States
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorWealth and Disparities in the Black Community
** Please DONATE and share our fundraiser for Mario Woods Remembrance Day! It is so important that we honor Mario's life, his mother, his family, and the community: https://www.gofundme.com/MarioWoodsRemembranceDay
#marioremembranceday **

Event - join us! -

2nd Annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day
--as officially declared by the City and County of San Francisco
Saturday July 22 (Mario's Birthday)
Martin Luther King Park
5701 3rd Street
Bayview, San Francisco
More info TBA

We are planning the second annual Mario Woods Remembrance Day to honor Mario's life and to raise awareness and support for our fight for Justice for Mario and his family, particularly his mother, Gwen Woods. Please help us honor Mario's memory and his mother, a staunch advocate and justice fighter on behalf of her son who was wrongfully executed.

On December 2, 2015, five SFPD officers simultaneously fired more than 40 bullets at Mario, 20 of which tore through his body, killing him on the spot. The shocking horror of this firing squad-style murder was captured on cell video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADr7I8m0HNA). The Board of Supervisors of the City of San Francisco officially declared July 22nd Mario Woods Remembrance Day after the mass groundswell of outrage following Mario’s murder.

This year July 22, 2017 will again be a day of remembrance and celebration of Mario's life. All are invited to MLK park in the Bayview to participate in a day of activities, including music, fantastic guest speakers, food, fun, and community.

Please help us to honor Mario and his family and to ensure that Mario's life and death are NEVER forgotten!

In recent years, SFPD officers have killed numerous people without facing any consequences. In 2015, San Francisco made the top 10 worst list out of 100 largest U.S. cities for highest number of per capita killings by police (http://www.mappingpoliceviolence.org) Other recent victims of SFPD killings include Kenneth Harding, Jr., Alex Nieto, Amilcar Perez-Lopez, Luis Gongora-Pat and Jessica Nelson-Williams. Despite ample corroborating evidence in each of these cases, the San Francisco District Attorney has failed to file murder charges against any of the police officers involved in these fatal shootings.

We demand that the SFPD officers responsible for executing Mario Woods and the above victims be charged. In addition, we demand an Independent Civil Rights Pattern and Practices Investigation of the SFPD.

#Justice4MarioWoods
Justice for all victims of police violence
sm_marioremembranceday.jpg
original image (636x864)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2836765720...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 16th, 2017 1:48 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code